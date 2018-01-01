Jayabharat Credit Ltd

The main objects and activities of Jayabharat Credit Ltd (JCL) being investment and finance, hire-purchase and leasing it used to underwrite all kinds of general insurance business till Dec.'1987. It started hire-purchase and financing activities since May 1989. From 1981, the company commenced leasing operations. In 1988, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of New India Assurance company. D...> More