Jayabharat Credit Ltd.
|BSE: 501311
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE998D01011
|BSE LIVE 10:54 | 04 Sep
|Jayabharat Credit Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jayabharat Credit Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.29
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.29
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|9.29
|52-Week low
|8.43
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.29
|Sell Qty
|965.00
About Jayabharat Credit Ltd.
The main objects and activities of Jayabharat Credit Ltd (JCL) being investment and finance, hire-purchase and leasing it used to underwrite all kinds of general insurance business till Dec.'1987. It started hire-purchase and financing activities since May 1989. From 1981, the company commenced leasing operations. In 1988, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of New India Assurance company. D...> More
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.33
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.22
|-0.33
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.23
|-0.64
|64.06
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pariksha Fin-Inv
|12.50
|25.00
|4.69
|Manipal Fin. Cor
|5.59
|-4.93
|4.68
|Vishvesham Inv
|14.45
|4.94
|4.68
|Jayabharat Cred.
|9.29
|0.00
|4.64
|Worth Investment
|14.08
|0.00
|4.62
|Sita Enterprises
|15.40
|-4.64
|4.62
|Abirami Fin.
|7.70
|0.00
|4.62
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.33%
Jayabharat Credit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.29
|
|9.29
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.29
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.29
|YEAR Low/High
|8.43
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.53
|
|35.00
