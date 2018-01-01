JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jayabharat Credit Ltd

Jayabharat Credit Ltd.

BSE: 501311 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE998D01011
BSE LIVE 10:54 | 04 Sep Jayabharat Credit Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jayabharat Credit Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.29
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.29
VOLUME 35
52-Week high 9.29
52-Week low 8.43
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.29
Sell Qty 965.00
OPEN 9.29
CLOSE 9.29
VOLUME 35
52-Week high 9.29
52-Week low 8.43
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.29
Sell Qty 965.00

About Jayabharat Credit Ltd.

Jayabharat Credit Ltd

The main objects and activities of Jayabharat Credit Ltd (JCL) being investment and finance, hire-purchase and leasing it used to underwrite all kinds of general insurance business till Dec.'1987. It started hire-purchase and financing activities since May 1989. From 1981, the company commenced leasing operations. In 1988, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of New India Assurance company. D...> More

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.22 0.33 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.22 -0.33 33.33
Net Profit -0.23 -0.64 64.06
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Jayabharat Credit Ltd Financials Results

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pariksha Fin-Inv 12.50 25.00 4.69
Manipal Fin. Cor 5.59 -4.93 4.68
Vishvesham Inv 14.45 4.94 4.68
Jayabharat Cred. 9.29 0.00 4.64
Worth Investment 14.08 0.00 4.62
Sita Enterprises 15.40 -4.64 4.62
Abirami Fin. 7.70 0.00 4.62
> More on Jayabharat Credit Ltd Peer Group

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.54
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.27
> More on Jayabharat Credit Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.92%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.89%
3 Month NA NA 1.58% 0.94%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.30%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 16.08%
3 Year NA NA 16.67% 18.33%

Jayabharat Credit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.29
9.29
Week Low/High 0.00
9.29
Month Low/High 0.00
9.29
YEAR Low/High 8.43
9.00
All TIME Low/High 4.53
35.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jayabharat Credit: