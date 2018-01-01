JUST IN
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JAYAGROGN ISIN Code: INE785A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 336.50 -10.65
(-3.07%)
OPEN

355.55

 HIGH

355.55

 LOW

335.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 337.30 -10.40
(-2.99%)
OPEN

348.05

 HIGH

348.05

 LOW

333.55
OPEN 355.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 347.15
VOLUME 1079
52-Week high 571.45
52-Week low 295.50
P/E 21.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,010
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills group, Jayant Agro Organics (JAOL) was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. It set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a public issue in May '93. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc. The technology to be employed was supplied by one of the associate companies, Jayant ...> More

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,010
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.30
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   13.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 84.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 671.15 463.86 44.69
Other Income 0.47 0.25 88
Total Income 671.62 464.11 44.71
Total Expenses 632.66 433.74 45.86
Operating Profit 38.96 30.37 28.28
Net Profit 14.16 12.49 13.37
Equity Capital 15 7.5 -
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alkyl Amines 602.55 -0.56 1229.20
Oriental Carbon 1071.90 -1.91 1104.06
Excel Inds. 875.15 1.98 1100.94
Jayant Agro Org. 336.50 -3.07 1009.50
Foseco India 1560.00 -0.79 996.84
Ultramarine Pig. 310.30 0.32 906.08
Goa Carbon 924.60 4.93 846.01
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.76
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 23.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.85
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.04% -9.85% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.88% -13.79% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.47% -12.20% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.19% -28.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.62% 12.40% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 540.34% 518.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 335.05
355.55
Week Low/High 325.40
380.00
Month Low/High 325.40
397.00
YEAR Low/High 295.50
571.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
571.00

