Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524330
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JAYAGROGN
|ISIN Code: INE785A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
336.50
|
-10.65
(-3.07%)
|
OPEN
355.55
|
HIGH
355.55
|
LOW
335.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
337.30
|
-10.40
(-2.99%)
|
OPEN
348.05
|
HIGH
348.05
|
LOW
333.55
About Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills group, Jayant Agro Organics (JAOL) was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. It set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a public issue in May '93. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc. The technology to be employed was supplied by one of the associate companies, Jayant ...> More
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|671.15
|463.86
|44.69
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.25
|88
|Total Income
|671.62
|464.11
|44.71
|Total Expenses
|632.66
|433.74
|45.86
|Operating Profit
|38.96
|30.37
|28.28
|Net Profit
|14.16
|12.49
|13.37
|Equity Capital
|15
|7.5
| -
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.04%
|-9.85%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.88%
|-13.79%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.47%
|-12.20%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.19%
|-28.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.62%
|12.40%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|540.34%
|518.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|335.05
|
|355.55
|Week Low/High
|325.40
|
|380.00
|Month Low/High
|325.40
|
|397.00
|YEAR Low/High
|295.50
|
|571.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|571.00
