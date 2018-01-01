Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills group, Jayant Agro Organics (JAOL) was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. It set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a public issue in May '93. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc. The technology to be employed was supplied by one of the associate companies, Jayant ...> More