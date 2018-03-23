You are here » Home
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522285
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: JAYNECOIND
|ISIN Code: INE854B01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
9.40
|
-0.29
(-2.99%)
|
OPEN
9.51
|
HIGH
9.89
|
LOW
9.24
|
NSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
9.30
|
-0.40
(-4.12%)
|
OPEN
10.05
|
HIGH
10.05
|
LOW
9.25
About Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Nov.'85, Nagpur Engineering Company (NECO), the flagship of the NECO group, was promoted by Basant Lall Shaw and Arvind Kumar Jayaswal. Company is lead by Basant Lall Shaw as chairman and Arbind Jayaswal as managing director.
Commercial operations commenced in 1976 to manufacture cast iron pipes and fitting...> More
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|821.02
|610.82
|34.41
|Other Income
|18.9
|4.74
|298.73
|Total Income
|839.92
|615.56
|36.45
|Total Expenses
|776.93
|540.94
|43.63
|Operating Profit
|62.99
|74.62
|-15.59
|Net Profit
|-174.56
|-139.21
|-25.39
|Equity Capital
|638.63
|638.63
| -
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.98%
|-8.37%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.88%
|-9.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.74%
|6.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.47%
|30.07%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.11%
|9.41%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-8.02%
|-15.45%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.24
|
|9.89
|Week Low/High
|9.24
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.80
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.44
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|120.00
Quick Links for Jayaswal Neco Industries: