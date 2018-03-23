JUST IN
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522285 Sector: Engineering
NSE: JAYNECOIND ISIN Code: INE854B01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 9.40 -0.29
(-2.99%)
OPEN

9.51

 HIGH

9.89

 LOW

9.24
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 9.30 -0.40
(-4.12%)
OPEN

10.05

 HIGH

10.05

 LOW

9.25
OPEN 9.51
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.69
VOLUME 99211
52-Week high 12.85
52-Week low 6.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 600
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Nov.'85, Nagpur Engineering Company (NECO), the flagship of the NECO group, was promoted by Basant Lall Shaw and Arvind Kumar Jayaswal. Company is lead by Basant Lall Shaw as chairman and Arbind Jayaswal as managing director. Commercial operations commenced in 1976 to manufacture cast iron pipes and fitting...> More

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   600
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 821.02 610.82 34.41
Other Income 18.9 4.74 298.73
Total Income 839.92 615.56 36.45
Total Expenses 776.93 540.94 43.63
Operating Profit 62.99 74.62 -15.59
Net Profit -174.56 -139.21 -25.39
Equity Capital 638.63 638.63 -
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M M Forgings 1028.65 -5.65 1241.58
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 990.68
Nelcast 83.75 -1.87 728.62
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 600.31
Steelcast 176.45 1.47 357.13
PTC Inds. 581.90 -0.25 304.92
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.05 -0.91 212.52
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.55
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.98% -8.37% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.88% -9.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.74% 6.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.47% 30.07% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.11% 9.41% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -8.02% -15.45% 17.24% 19.02%

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.24
9.89
Week Low/High 9.24
10.00
Month Low/High 8.80
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.44
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
120.00

