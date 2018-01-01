JUST IN
Jayavant Products Ltd.

BSE: 531382 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE364H01017
BSE 14:54 | 12 Apr Jayavant Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jayavant Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 16.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.15
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 16.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 16.95
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jayavant Products Ltd.

Jayavant Products Ltd

Jayavant Products was incorporated on 5 Dec.'94 to take over Jayavant Industries, a partnership firm which was carrying on the business of manufacture and selling of all kinds of brooms, broom handles and allied products. The company is promoted by Shantilal J Mehta, Nemichand J Mehta, Goutamchand S Mehta and Kuntukumar S Mehta. In 1995-96, the company undertook to expand its capacity of hill g...> More

Jayavant Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jayavant Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 8.26 8.26 -
Jayavant Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
Amco India 35.40 -4.19 14.55
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jayavant Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.70
Jayavant Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -54.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jayavant Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.95
16.95
Week Low/High 0.00
16.95
Month Low/High 0.00
16.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
16.95
All TIME Low/High 2.60
85.00

