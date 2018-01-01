Jayavant Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531382
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE364H01017
|BSE 14:54 | 12 Apr
|Jayavant Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jayavant Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.15
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|16.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|16.95
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jayavant Products Ltd.
Jayavant Products was incorporated on 5 Dec.'94 to take over Jayavant Industries, a partnership firm which was carrying on the business of manufacture and selling of all kinds of brooms, broom handles and allied products. The company is promoted by Shantilal J Mehta, Nemichand J Mehta, Goutamchand S Mehta and Kuntukumar S Mehta. In 1995-96, the company undertook to expand its capacity of hill g...> More
Jayavant Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended M
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2015
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2015
-
-
Jayavant Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|-
Jayavant Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gothi Plascon
|14.60
|-4.89
|14.89
|Amco India
|35.40
|-4.19
|14.55
|Swadeshi Inds
|1.30
|0.00
|14.07
|Jayavant Prod.
|16.95
|4.95
|14.00
|Guj. Petrosynth.
|23.00
|-4.17
|13.73
|Shish Industries
|29.00
|0.00
|12.88
|VHCL Indust.
|0.47
|0.00
|12.10
Jayavant Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jayavant Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-54.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jayavant Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.95
|
|16.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.95
|All TIME Low/High
|2.60
|
|85.00
Quick Links for Jayavant Products:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices