Jayavant Products Ltd

Jayavant Products was incorporated on 5 Dec.'94 to take over Jayavant Industries, a partnership firm which was carrying on the business of manufacture and selling of all kinds of brooms, broom handles and allied products. The company is promoted by Shantilal J Mehta, Nemichand J Mehta, Goutamchand S Mehta and Kuntukumar S Mehta. In 1995-96, the company undertook to expand its capacity of hill g...> More