You are here » Home
» Company
» Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.
|BSE: 512233
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE091E01039
|
BSE
LIVE
13:41 | 14 Dec
|
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|4826
|52-Week high
|22.55
|52-Week low
|19.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|766
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|766
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|20.00
|CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|4826
|52-Week high
|22.55
|52-Week low
|19.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|766
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|765.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd
Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Company's subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Company's plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maha...> More
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Financial Results
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Peer Group
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|18.93%
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.00
|
|20.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.95
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|541.00
Quick Links for Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate: