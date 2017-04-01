Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Company's subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Company's plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maha...> More