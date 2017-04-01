JUST IN
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.

BSE: 512233 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE091E01039
BSE LIVE 13:41 | 14 Dec Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 20.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.00
VOLUME 4826
52-Week high 22.55
52-Week low 19.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 766
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd.

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Company's subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Company's plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maha...> More

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   766
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -9.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.21 32.65 -44.23
Other Income -
Total Income 18.21 32.65 -44.23
Total Expenses 17.63 32.37 -45.54
Operating Profit 0.58 0.28 107.14
Net Profit -15.75 -15.33 -2.74
Equity Capital 76.57 76.57 -
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajapalayam Mill 1071.00 -2.64 790.40
RSWM Ltd 333.80 -0.55 786.10
PDS Multi. 298.00 2.41 776.29
Jaybharat Text 20.00 0.00 765.70
Indian Terrain 197.40 1.70 749.13
Ambika Cotton 1305.00 0.00 747.77
Filatex India 168.25 0.21 731.89
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.55
Banks/FIs 0.61
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.70
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.42%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.38%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.45%
6 Month NA NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.67%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 18.93%

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.00
20.00
Week Low/High 0.00
20.00
Month Low/High 0.00
20.00
YEAR Low/High 19.95
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
541.00

