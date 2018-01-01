JUST IN
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 500306 Sector: Others
NSE: JKSYNTHETC ISIN Code: INE903A01025
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 7.10 -0.27
(-3.66%)
OPEN

7.15

 HIGH

7.15

 LOW

7.03
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.37
VOLUME 4366
52-Week high 12.60
52-Week low 5.52
P/E 23.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 650.00
Sell Price 7.50
Sell Qty 55.00
About Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd

The Kanpur-based JK Synthetics manufactures synthetic yarns, fibres and fabrics, portland and white cement, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and synthetic fibre-making machinery, and chemicals, and develops renewable energy sources. In 1973, a plant for making synthetic fibre machinery was commissioned in collaboration with Karl Fischer, Germany. In Mar.'79, an acrylic fibre project was set...

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.67
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.07 14.29
Other Income 1.35 1.41 -4.26
Total Income 1.42 1.49 -4.7
Total Expenses 0.95 0.96 -1.04
Operating Profit 0.47 0.52 -9.62
Net Profit 0.45 0.4 12.5
Equity Capital 3.71 3.71 -
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alfa Ica (I) 70.00 -1.41 28.28
Anil 28.90 -4.93 28.24
Tanvi Foods 66.25 -5.36 27.29
Jaykay Enter. 7.10 -3.66 26.34
VMS Indus. 15.90 -1.85 26.19
Ravi Leela Gran 24.25 4.98 25.68
Network 4.94 -5.00 24.28
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.90
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 0.27
Insurance 3.93
Mutual Funds 0.27
Indian Public 54.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.23
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.56% NA -0.05% -1.01%
1 Month -28.21% NA -1.66% -0.98%
3 Month -12.88% NA 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month -11.25% NA 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year 16.39% NA 16.53% 15.97%
3 Year 121.88% NA 16.59% 18.23%

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.03
7.15
Week Low/High 7.03
8.00
Month Low/High 7.03
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.52
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
145.00

