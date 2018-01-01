Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 500306
|Sector: Others
|NSE: JKSYNTHETC
|ISIN Code: INE903A01025
|BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|7.10
|
-0.27
(-3.66%)
|
OPEN
7.15
|
HIGH
7.15
|
LOW
7.03
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.37
|VOLUME
|4366
|52-Week high
|12.60
|52-Week low
|5.52
|P/E
|23.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|650.00
|Sell Price
|7.50
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jaykay Enterprises Ltd.
The Kanpur-based JK Synthetics manufactures synthetic yarns, fibres and fabrics, portland and white cement, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and synthetic fibre-making machinery, and chemicals, and develops renewable energy sources. In 1973, a plant for making synthetic fibre machinery was commissioned in collaboration with Karl Fischer, Germany. In Mar.'79, an acrylic fibre project was set...> More
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.67
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Announcement
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Other Income
|1.35
|1.41
|-4.26
|Total Income
|1.42
|1.49
|-4.7
|Total Expenses
|0.95
|0.96
|-1.04
|Operating Profit
|0.47
|0.52
|-9.62
|Net Profit
|0.45
|0.4
|12.5
|Equity Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|-
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alfa Ica (I)
|70.00
|-1.41
|28.28
|Anil
|28.90
|-4.93
|28.24
|Tanvi Foods
|66.25
|-5.36
|27.29
|Jaykay Enter.
|7.10
|-3.66
|26.34
|VMS Indus.
|15.90
|-1.85
|26.19
|Ravi Leela Gran
|24.25
|4.98
|25.68
|Network
|4.94
|-5.00
|24.28
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.56%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-28.21%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-12.88%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-11.25%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|16.39%
|NA
|16.53%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|121.88%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.23%
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.03
|
|7.15
|Week Low/High
|7.03
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.03
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.52
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|145.00
Quick Links for Jaykay Enterprises:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices