Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506520
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE693E01016
|BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|12.61
|
-0.19
(-1.48%)
|
OPEN
13.19
|
HIGH
13.19
|
LOW
12.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.80
|VOLUME
|16102
|52-Week high
|24.90
|52-Week low
|9.09
|P/E
|12.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|12.61
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|12.74
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. (JCL) is a widely held public limited company incorporated on April 17, 1962 in the state of West Bengal. The registered office of the company is presently located at P.O. Jayshree Dist. Ganjam, Orissa- 761025 and the corporate office of the company is located at 31, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700 016. The equity shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchang...> More
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.73
|8.22
|Total Income
|0.89
|0.84
|5.95
|Total Expenses
|0.98
|0.64
|53.13
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|0.2
|-145
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.12
|-233.33
|Equity Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|-
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vivid Global
|46.10
|-1.50
|42.04
|Camex
|37.50
|2.04
|38.29
|Daikaffil Chem
|62.65
|-0.16
|37.59
|Jayshree Chem.
|12.61
|-1.48
|36.99
|Resonance Speci.
|31.80
|-0.63
|36.70
|Lime Chemicals
|70.00
|3.70
|34.16
|Modipon
|28.50
|0.71
|33.00
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.45%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-30.71%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-33.98%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|10.81%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-13.92%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|56.65%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.35%
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.60
|
|13.19
|Week Low/High
|12.51
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|12.51
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.09
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.04
|
|34.00
