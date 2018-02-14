Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. (JCL) is a widely held public limited company incorporated on April 17, 1962 in the state of West Bengal. The registered office of the company is presently located at P.O. Jayshree Dist. Ganjam, Orissa- 761025 and the corporate office of the company is located at 31, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700 016. The equity shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchang...> More