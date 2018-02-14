JUST IN
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506520 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE693E01016
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 12.61 -0.19
(-1.48%)
OPEN

13.19

 HIGH

13.19

 LOW

12.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jayshree Chemicals Ltd.

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. (JCL) is a widely held public limited company incorporated on April 17, 1962 in the state of West Bengal. The registered office of the company is presently located at P.O. Jayshree Dist. Ganjam, Orissa- 761025 and the corporate office of the company is located at 31, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 700 016. The equity shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchang...

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.11 -9.09
Other Income 0.79 0.73 8.22
Total Income 0.89 0.84 5.95
Total Expenses 0.98 0.64 53.13
Operating Profit -0.09 0.2 -145
Net Profit -0.16 0.12 -233.33
Equity Capital 29.33 29.33 -
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vivid Global 46.10 -1.50 42.04
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Daikaffil Chem 62.65 -0.16 37.59
Jayshree Chem. 12.61 -1.48 36.99
Resonance Speci. 31.80 -0.63 36.70
Lime Chemicals 70.00 3.70 34.16
Modipon 28.50 0.71 33.00
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.36
Banks/FIs 2.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.38
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.45% NA 0.08% -0.91%
1 Month -30.71% NA -1.54% -0.87%
3 Month -33.98% NA 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month 10.81% NA 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year -13.92% NA 16.67% 16.09%
3 Year 56.65% NA 16.74% 18.35%

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.60
13.19
Week Low/High 12.51
15.00
Month Low/High 12.51
19.00
YEAR Low/High 9.09
25.00
All TIME Low/High 2.04
34.00

