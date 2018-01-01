Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1985, Jaysynth Dyestuff (I) (JDIL) is engaged in the manufacture of reactive dyes, disperse dyes and pigments. The company has 3 units, at Vapi, Gujarat; Turbhe and Patalganga, Maharashtra. While the reactive and disperse dyes are high growth products, pigments also enjoy a good market both in India and abroad. The company implemented a forward integration programme to manufactu...> More