Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 506910
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JAYDYSTUF
|ISIN Code: INE703C01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:23 | 09 Mar
|
70.65
|
0.65
(0.93%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
71.85
|
LOW
67.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|68.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|78
|52-Week high
|96.00
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|32.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|70.65
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|71.80
|Sell Qty
|28.00
About Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1985, Jaysynth Dyestuff (I) (JDIL) is engaged in the manufacture of reactive dyes, disperse dyes and pigments. The company has 3 units, at Vapi, Gujarat; Turbhe and Patalganga, Maharashtra. While the reactive and disperse dyes are high growth products, pigments also enjoy a good market both in India and abroad.
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.49
|28.74
|2.61
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.14
|-50
|Total Income
|29.56
|28.88
|2.35
|Total Expenses
|28.31
|28.18
|0.46
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|0.7
|78.57
|Net Profit
|0.52
|0.12
|333.33
|Equity Capital
|0.87
|0.87
| -
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.98%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-6.98%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|1.63%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-2.08%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-11.69%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|71.27%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.41%
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|67.15
|
|71.85
|Week Low/High
|67.15
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|67.15
|
|83.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.00
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|102.00
