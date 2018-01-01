JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.

BSE: 506910 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JAYDYSTUF ISIN Code: INE703C01025
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 09 Mar 70.65 0.65
(0.93%)
OPEN

68.00

 HIGH

71.85

 LOW

67.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 68.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 78
52-Week high 96.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 32.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 70.65
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 71.80
Sell Qty 28.00
OPEN 68.00
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 78
52-Week high 96.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 32.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 70.65
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 71.80
Sell Qty 28.00

About Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd.

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1985, Jaysynth Dyestuff (I) (JDIL) is engaged in the manufacture of reactive dyes, disperse dyes and pigments. The company has 3 units, at Vapi, Gujarat; Turbhe and Patalganga, Maharashtra. While the reactive and disperse dyes are high growth products, pigments also enjoy a good market both in India and abroad. The company implemented a forward integration programme to manufactu...> More

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.86
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 78.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.49 28.74 2.61
Other Income 0.07 0.14 -50
Total Income 29.56 28.88 2.35
Total Expenses 28.31 28.18 0.46
Operating Profit 1.25 0.7 78.57
Net Profit 0.52 0.12 333.33
Equity Capital 0.87 0.87 -
> More on Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd Financials Results

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Alufluoride 107.15 -1.38 75.01
Archit Organosys 43.00 0.12 64.76
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Omkar Spl.Chem. 29.05 -7.48 59.78
Padmanabh Inds. 90.00 -0.55 54.72
Indokem 21.55 -3.58 52.43
> More on Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd Peer Group

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.78
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 21.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.94
> More on Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.98% NA 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month -6.98% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month 0.00% NA 1.63% 1.01%
6 Month -2.08% NA 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year -11.69% NA 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year 71.27% NA 16.73% 18.41%

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 67.15
71.85
Week Low/High 67.15
80.00
Month Low/High 67.15
83.00
YEAR Low/High 65.00
96.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
102.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jaysynth Dyestuff (India):