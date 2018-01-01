JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JBF Industries Ltd

JBF Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514034 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JBFIND ISIN Code: INE187A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 135.45 -4.60
(-3.28%)
OPEN

140.90

 HIGH

141.00

 LOW

134.00
NSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar 136.20 -2.55
(-1.84%)
OPEN

141.90

 HIGH

141.90

 LOW

134.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 140.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 140.05
VOLUME 23625
52-Week high 326.00
52-Week low 134.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,109
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 135.45
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 140.90
CLOSE 140.05
VOLUME 23625
52-Week high 326.00
52-Week low 134.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,109
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 135.45
Sell Qty 1.00

About JBF Industries Ltd.

JBF Industries Ltd

JBF Industries Limited (JBF) conceived as a private limited company in 12th July of the year 1982 by the mind and work of Bhagirath Arya. Now stands on a gleaming pinnacle of success as an industry leader in Polyester Chips & as one of the top 5 players in the polyester Partially Oriented Yarns (POY) in India. Started its operations as a consumer of POY for texturising yarns to become a leading su...> More

JBF Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,109
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 190.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

JBF Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 817.47 958.96 -14.75
Other Income 32.29 33.4 -3.32
Total Income 849.76 992.36 -14.37
Total Expenses 769.26 903.39 -14.85
Operating Profit 80.5 88.97 -9.52
Net Profit -16.33 3.52 -563.92
Equity Capital 81.87 81.87 -
> More on JBF Industries Ltd Financials Results

JBF Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 1481.04
Sutlej Textiles 76.50 2.14 1253.07
Ashapura Inti. 466.65 -0.11 1176.42
JBF Inds. 135.45 -3.28 1108.93
Monte Carlo Fas. 507.75 -0.12 1103.34
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 1096.11
S P Apparels 360.65 -0.62 907.76
> More on JBF Industries Ltd Peer Group

JBF Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.18
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 13.73
Insurance 2.59
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 9.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.59
> More on JBF Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JBF Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.04% -8.74% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -24.05% -23.12% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -35.08% -38.13% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -23.93% -23.85% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -44.62% -44.74% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -37.98% -38.36% 17.24% 19.02%

JBF Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.00
141.00
Week Low/High 134.00
154.00
Month Low/High 134.00
183.00
YEAR Low/High 134.00
326.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
326.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JBF Industries: