JBF Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514034
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JBFIND
|ISIN Code: INE187A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|135.45
|
-4.60
(-3.28%)
|
OPEN
140.90
|
HIGH
141.00
|
LOW
134.00
|NSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|136.20
|
-2.55
(-1.84%)
|
OPEN
141.90
|
HIGH
141.90
|
LOW
134.20
|OPEN
|140.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|140.05
|VOLUME
|23625
|52-Week high
|326.00
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,109
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|135.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|141.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|138.75
|VOLUME
|116514
|52-Week high
|326.00
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,109
|Buy Price
|136.20
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|136.25
|Sell Qty
|73.00
|OPEN
|140.90
|CLOSE
|140.05
|VOLUME
|23625
|52-Week high
|326.00
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,109
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|135.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|141.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|138.75
|VOLUME
|116514
|52-Week high
|326.00
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1108.93
|Buy Price
|136.20
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|136.25
|Sell Qty
|73.00
About JBF Industries Ltd.
JBF Industries Limited (JBF) conceived as a private limited company in 12th July of the year 1982 by the mind and work of Bhagirath Arya. Now stands on a gleaming pinnacle of success as an industry leader in Polyester Chips & as one of the top 5 players in the polyester Partially Oriented Yarns (POY) in India. Started its operations as a consumer of POY for texturising yarns to become a leading su...> More
JBF Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,109
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|190.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Announcement
JBF Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|817.47
|958.96
|-14.75
|Other Income
|32.29
|33.4
|-3.32
|Total Income
|849.76
|992.36
|-14.37
|Total Expenses
|769.26
|903.39
|-14.85
|Operating Profit
|80.5
|88.97
|-9.52
|Net Profit
|-16.33
|3.52
|-563.92
|Equity Capital
|81.87
|81.87
|-
JBF Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bombay Rayon
|46.65
|-4.99
|1481.04
|Sutlej Textiles
|76.50
|2.14
|1253.07
|Ashapura Inti.
|466.65
|-0.11
|1176.42
|JBF Inds.
|135.45
|-3.28
|1108.93
|Monte Carlo Fas.
|507.75
|-0.12
|1103.34
|Sintex Inds.
|18.45
|0.27
|1096.11
|S P Apparels
|360.65
|-0.62
|907.76
JBF Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JBF Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.04%
|-8.74%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-24.05%
|-23.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-35.08%
|-38.13%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-23.93%
|-23.85%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-44.62%
|-44.74%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-37.98%
|-38.36%
|17.24%
|19.02%
JBF Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.00
|
|141.00
|Week Low/High
|134.00
|
|154.00
|Month Low/High
|134.00
|
|183.00
|YEAR Low/High
|134.00
|
|326.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|326.00
Quick Links for JBF Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices