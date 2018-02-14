JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JCT Ltd

JCT Ltd.

BSE: 500223 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JCT ISIN Code: INE945A01026
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 3.10 0.04
(1.31%)
OPEN

3.18

 HIGH

3.18

 LOW

3.03
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan JCT Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.06
VOLUME 226416
52-Week high 5.54
52-Week low 2.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 185
Buy Price 3.10
Buy Qty 7310.00
Sell Price 3.13
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 3.18
CLOSE 3.06
VOLUME 226416
52-Week high 5.54
52-Week low 2.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 185
Buy Price 3.10
Buy Qty 7310.00
Sell Price 3.13
Sell Qty 1000.00

About JCT Ltd.

JCT Ltd

Incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar, the chairman and the managing director. The company is into textiles, filament yarn, steel and export trade. JCT's subsidiaries are Gupta & Syal, Chohal Investments, Poly Investments and JCT Fibres. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers...> More

JCT Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   185
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2.5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JCT Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 197.91 207.86 -4.79
Other Income 1.09 4.22 -74.17
Total Income 199 212.08 -6.17
Total Expenses 186.64 203.39 -8.24
Operating Profit 12.36 8.69 42.23
Net Profit -4.82 -10.65 54.74
Equity Capital 149.53 149.53 -
> More on JCT Ltd Financials Results

JCT Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
Faze Three 76.85 -3.94 186.90
DCM 99.50 1.22 185.87
JCT 3.10 1.31 185.42
Integra Engg. 53.80 -0.46 184.00
Mallcom (India) 290.00 3.57 180.96
Banswara Syntex 105.00 -1.91 179.97
> More on JCT Ltd Peer Group

JCT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.56
Banks/FIs 3.49
FIIs 9.07
Insurance 1.49
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 27.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.47
> More on JCT Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JCT Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.90% NA -0.06% -0.90%
1 Month -16.44% NA -1.68% -0.86%
3 Month -6.63% NA 1.50% 0.96%
6 Month -7.74% NA 4.87% 4.33%
1 Year -37.88% NA 16.51% 16.10%
3 Year -6.91% NA 16.58% 18.36%

JCT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.03
3.18
Week Low/High 2.96
3.00
Month Low/High 2.96
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.95
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
225.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JCT: