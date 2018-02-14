JCT Ltd

Incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar, the chairman and the managing director. The company is into textiles, filament yarn, steel and export trade. JCT's subsidiaries are Gupta & Syal, Chohal Investments, Poly Investments and JCT Fibres. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers...> More