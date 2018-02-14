JCT Ltd.
BSE: 500223
Sector: Industrials
NSE: JCT
ISIN Code: INE945A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|3.10
|
0.04
(1.31%)
|
OPEN
3.18
|
HIGH
3.18
|
LOW
3.03
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|JCT Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.06
|VOLUME
|226416
|52-Week high
|5.54
|52-Week low
|2.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|3.10
|Buy Qty
|7310.00
|Sell Price
|3.13
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About JCT Ltd.
Incorporated in 1946 under the name Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills and renamed JCT in 1989. The company was promoted by M M Thapar, the chairman and the managing director. The company is into textiles, filament yarn, steel and export trade. JCT's subsidiaries are Gupta & Syal, Chohal Investments, Poly Investments and JCT Fibres. In 1980-81, JCT entered into a technical collaboration with Zimmers...> More
JCT Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|185
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2.5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.74
JCT Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|197.91
|207.86
|-4.79
|Other Income
|1.09
|4.22
|-74.17
|Total Income
|199
|212.08
|-6.17
|Total Expenses
|186.64
|203.39
|-8.24
|Operating Profit
|12.36
|8.69
|42.23
|Net Profit
|-4.82
|-10.65
|54.74
|Equity Capital
|149.53
|149.53
|-
JCT Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polygenta Tech.
|12.02
|0.00
|187.76
|Faze Three
|76.85
|-3.94
|186.90
|DCM
|99.50
|1.22
|185.87
|JCT
|3.10
|1.31
|185.42
|Integra Engg.
|53.80
|-0.46
|184.00
|Mallcom (India)
|290.00
|3.57
|180.96
|Banswara Syntex
|105.00
|-1.91
|179.97
JCT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JCT Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.90%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-16.44%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-6.63%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-7.74%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-37.88%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-6.91%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.36%
JCT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.03
|
|3.18
|Week Low/High
|2.96
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.96
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.95
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|225.00
