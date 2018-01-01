JCT Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 500222
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: JCTEL
|ISIN Code: INE264B01020
|BSE LIVE 15:16 | 19 May
|JCT Electronics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:31 | 19 May
|JCT Electronics Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.27
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|0.26
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.26
|Sell Qty
|2215395.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1392918
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About JCT Electronics Ltd.
JCT Electronics(JEL) incorporated in Aug.'76, formerly known as Punjab Display Devices (PDDL) and a member of the Thapar group, was promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in 1976 as a 100% subsidiary to manufacture black and white TV tubes, cathode ray tubes and information display systems. In 1985, Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) joined as co-promoters. JEL be...> More
JCT Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-7.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
JCT Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.03
|-
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.04
|975
|Total Income
|0.43
|1.07
|-59.81
|Total Expenses
|1.23
|2.25
|-45.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.8
|-1.18
|32.2
|Net Profit
|-8.53
|-8.9
|4.16
|Equity Capital
|78.83
|78.83
|-
JCT Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BCC Fuba India
|18.50
|-2.12
|28.32
|Dynavision
|66.50
|-3.62
|25.54
|Jaipan Inds.
|38.95
|-5.00
|23.76
|JCT Electronics
|0.26
|-3.70
|20.50
|Value Industries
|5.00
|-0.99
|19.59
|Circuit Systems
|13.90
|-6.14
|19.28
|Khaitan Elect.
|13.00
|-1.52
|14.95
JCT Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JCT Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.51%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|-52.73%
|-60.00%
|16.58%
|18.34%
JCT Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.26
|
|0.26
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.26
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.26
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.26
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|115.00
