JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JCT Electronics Ltd

JCT Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 500222 Sector: Engineering
NSE: JCTEL ISIN Code: INE264B01020
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 19 May JCT Electronics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:31 | 19 May JCT Electronics Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.27
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 0.26
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.26
Sell Qty 2215395.00
OPEN 0.26
CLOSE 0.27
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 0.26
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.26
Sell Qty 2215395.00

About JCT Electronics Ltd.

JCT Electronics Ltd

JCT Electronics(JEL) incorporated in Aug.'76, formerly known as Punjab Display Devices (PDDL) and a member of the Thapar group, was promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in 1976 as a 100% subsidiary to manufacture black and white TV tubes, cathode ray tubes and information display systems. In 1985, Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) joined as co-promoters. JEL be...> More

JCT Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JCT Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 1.03 -
Other Income 0.43 0.04 975
Total Income 0.43 1.07 -59.81
Total Expenses 1.23 2.25 -45.33
Operating Profit -0.8 -1.18 32.2
Net Profit -8.53 -8.9 4.16
Equity Capital 78.83 78.83 -
> More on JCT Electronics Ltd Financials Results

JCT Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BCC Fuba India 18.50 -2.12 28.32
Dynavision 66.50 -3.62 25.54
Jaipan Inds. 38.95 -5.00 23.76
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
Value Industries 5.00 -0.99 19.59
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
> More on JCT Electronics Ltd Peer Group

JCT Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 82.79
Banks/FIs 5.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.07
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 9.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.31
> More on JCT Electronics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JCT Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month NA NA -1.68% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.51% 16.08%
3 Year -52.73% -60.00% 16.58% 18.34%

JCT Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.26
0.26
Week Low/High 0.00
0.26
Month Low/High 0.00
0.26
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.26
All TIME Low/High 0.26
115.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JCT Electronics: