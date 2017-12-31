JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524731 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE354A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 630.30 -5.20
(-0.82%)
OPEN

635.50

 HIGH

649.00

 LOW

625.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 635.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 635.50
VOLUME 3122
52-Week high 674.95
52-Week low 392.00
P/E 19.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 289
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 635.50
CLOSE 635.50
VOLUME 3122
52-Week high 674.95
52-Week low 392.00
P/E 19.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 289
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family, was formed in 1985.Jenburkt is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products. Jenburkt is a public limited company, with its stock listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.Jenburkt's head quarters is locat...> More

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   289
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   81.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 124.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.87 24.91 23.93
Other Income 0.69 0.66 4.55
Total Income 31.57 25.56 23.51
Total Expenses 24.42 20.54 18.89
Operating Profit 7.15 5.02 42.43
Net Profit 4.54 2.95 53.9
Equity Capital 4.59 4.65 -
> More on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Themis Medicare 575.10 -2.89 527.37
Lincoln Pharma. 244.70 5.75 489.40
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
Jenburkt Pharma 630.30 -0.82 289.31
Ind-Swift Labs. 62.80 1.21 284.36
Krebs Biochem 204.15 -2.41 280.50
Mangalam Drugs 170.40 0.26 269.74
> More on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Group

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.10
> More on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 40.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 98.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 625.05
649.00
Week Low/High 625.05
674.00
Month Low/High 549.00
675.00
YEAR Low/High 392.00
675.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
675.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals: