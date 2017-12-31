You are here » Home
» Company
» Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524731
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE354A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
630.30
|
-5.20
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
635.50
|
HIGH
649.00
|
LOW
625.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|635.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|635.50
|VOLUME
|3122
|52-Week high
|674.95
|52-Week low
|392.00
|P/E
|19.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|289
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|289
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|635.50
|CLOSE
|635.50
|VOLUME
|3122
|52-Week high
|674.95
|52-Week low
|392.00
|P/E
|19.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|289
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|289.31
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family, was formed in 1985.Jenburkt is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products.
Jenburkt is a public limited company, with its stock listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.Jenburkt's head quarters is locat...> More
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.87
|24.91
|23.93
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.66
|4.55
|Total Income
|31.57
|25.56
|23.51
|Total Expenses
|24.42
|20.54
|18.89
|Operating Profit
|7.15
|5.02
|42.43
|Net Profit
|4.54
|2.95
|53.9
|Equity Capital
|4.59
|4.65
| -
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|40.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|98.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|625.05
|
|649.00
|Week Low/High
|625.05
|
|674.00
|Month Low/High
|549.00
|
|675.00
|YEAR Low/High
|392.00
|
|675.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|675.00
Quick Links for Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals: