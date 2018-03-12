You are here » Home
Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523592
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: JENSONICOL
|ISIN Code: INE819B01021
|
BSE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
2.40
|
-0.12
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
2.40
|
HIGH
2.40
|
LOW
2.40
|
NSE
LIVE
13:58 | 01 Mar
|
3.50
|
-0.15
(-4.11%)
|
OPEN
3.50
|
HIGH
3.50
|
LOW
3.50
About Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd.
Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd
Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division.
JNIL has later...> More
Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-21.82%
|0.00%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-52.94%
|-26.32%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-66.80%
|-53.02%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-70.15%
|-57.06%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-84.12%
|-77.49%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-61.35%
|-30.00%
|17.24%
|19.03%
Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.40
|
|2.40
|Week Low/High
|2.40
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.40
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.40
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.76
|
|30.00
