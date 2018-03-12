JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523592 Sector: Consumer
NSE: JENSONICOL ISIN Code: INE819B01021
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 2.40 -0.12
(-4.76%)
OPEN

2.40

 HIGH

2.40

 LOW

2.40
NSE LIVE 13:58 | 01 Mar 3.50 -0.15
(-4.11%)
OPEN

3.50

 HIGH

3.50

 LOW

3.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.52
VOLUME 1200
52-Week high 17.04
52-Week low 2.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 45520.00
OPEN 2.40
CLOSE 2.52
VOLUME 1200
52-Week high 17.04
52-Week low 2.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 45520.00

About Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd.

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd

Jenson & Nicholson (India), incorporated as a private limited company, is a pioneer in the Indian paint industry, manufacturing full range of coatings which include architectural, industrial and protective varieties. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1953. In 1973, the ownership changed from foreign to Indian nationals. JNIL also has a hotel division. JNIL has later...> More

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -105.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.65 2.06 174.27
Other Income -
Total Income 5.65 2.06 174.27
Total Expenses 5.66 2.07 173.43
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.05 -0.06 16.67
Equity Capital 7.49 7.49 -
> More on Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd Financials Results

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shalimar Paints 149.05 -1.84 335.36
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23
Yug Decor 28.55 -6.24 11.91
Jenson & Nich. 2.40 -4.76 8.99
> More on Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd Peer Group

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.50
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.96
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.15
> More on Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -21.82% 0.00% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -52.94% -26.32% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -66.80% -53.02% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -70.15% -57.06% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -84.12% -77.49% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -61.35% -30.00% 17.24% 19.03%

Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.40
2.40
Week Low/High 2.40
3.00
Month Low/High 2.40
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.40
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.76
30.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jenson & Nicholson (India):