Jetking Infotrain Ltd.

BSE: 517063 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919C01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 60.25 -0.55
(-0.90%)
OPEN

59.95

 HIGH

65.00

 LOW

55.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jetking Infotrain Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 59.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 60.80
VOLUME 13201
52-Week high 78.70
52-Week low 40.05
P/E 24.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 59.75
Sell Qty 749.00
About Jetking Infotrain Ltd.

Jetking Infotrain Ltd

Incorporated in 1983,Jetking Infotrain is one of the reputed institute in the country,providing training on Hardware and Networking.In a world of stiff competition Jetking Infotrain Ltd today is a reputable Hardware and Networking Institute that trains non-technical students to be the IT professionals of tomorrow through some of the most in-demand hardware and networking courses. Various sectors s...> More

Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 77.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.28 5.86 -9.9
Other Income 1.72 -0.7 345.71
Total Income 7 5.17 35.4
Total Expenses 4.97 6.13 -18.92
Operating Profit 2.03 -0.96 311.46
Net Profit 1.11 -1.55 171.61
Equity Capital 5.91 5.9 -
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aptech 292.50 0.67 1166.78
Compucom Soft. 12.24 -0.49 96.88
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 63.67
Jetking Infotrai 60.25 -0.90 35.61
Everonn Educat. 12.25 -4.67 29.46
CORE Education 1.77 -4.84 20.28
IEC Education 3.87 -4.91 5.91
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.48
Banks/FIs 1.40
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.46
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.12
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.43% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 11.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.12% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 17.10% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jetking Infotrain Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.00
65.00
Week Low/High 55.00
74.00
Month Low/High 55.00
79.00
YEAR Low/High 40.05
79.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
289.00

