Jetking Infotrain Ltd.
|BSE: 517063
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919C01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|60.25
|
-0.55
(-0.90%)
|
OPEN
59.95
|
HIGH
65.00
|
LOW
55.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jetking Infotrain Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|59.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.80
|VOLUME
|13201
|52-Week high
|78.70
|52-Week low
|40.05
|P/E
|24.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|59.75
|Sell Qty
|749.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|59.95
|CLOSE
|60.80
|VOLUME
|13201
|52-Week high
|78.70
|52-Week low
|40.05
|P/E
|24.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|59.75
|Sell Qty
|749.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35.61
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jetking Infotrain Ltd.
Incorporated in 1983,Jetking Infotrain is one of the reputed institute in the country,providing training on Hardware and Networking.In a world of stiff competition Jetking Infotrain Ltd today is a reputable Hardware and Networking Institute that trains non-technical students to be the IT professionals of tomorrow through some of the most in-demand hardware and networking courses. Various sectors s...> More
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jul 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|77.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 Along With Limited Review Repor
-
Notice Of The Board Meeting (No: 06/2017-18) To Be Held On Tuesday 30Th January 2018 At 2.30 P.M. A
-
-
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints/ Grievance For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.28
|5.86
|-9.9
|Other Income
|1.72
|-0.7
|345.71
|Total Income
|7
|5.17
|35.4
|Total Expenses
|4.97
|6.13
|-18.92
|Operating Profit
|2.03
|-0.96
|311.46
|Net Profit
|1.11
|-1.55
|171.61
|Equity Capital
|5.91
|5.9
|-
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aptech
|292.50
|0.67
|1166.78
|Compucom Soft.
|12.24
|-0.49
|96.88
|Educomp Sol.
|5.20
|-2.80
|63.67
|Jetking Infotrai
|60.25
|-0.90
|35.61
|Everonn Educat.
|12.25
|-4.67
|29.46
|CORE Education
|1.77
|-4.84
|20.28
|IEC Education
|3.87
|-4.91
|5.91
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.43%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|11.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|17.10%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jetking Infotrain Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.00
|
|65.00
|Week Low/High
|55.00
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|55.00
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.05
|
|79.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|289.00
Quick Links for Jetking Infotrain:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices