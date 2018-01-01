You are here » Home
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531550
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE865D01012
|
BSE
10:11 | 26 Feb
|
5.61
|
-0.29
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
5.61
|
HIGH
5.61
|
LOW
5.61
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd provides financial products and services in India. The company offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara.
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of ...> More
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Financial Results
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Peer Group
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|40.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.61
|
|5.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.61
|Month Low/High
|5.61
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.89
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|14.00
