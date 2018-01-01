JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531550 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE865D01012
BSE 10:11 | 26 Feb 5.61 -0.29
(-4.92%)
OPEN

5.61

 HIGH

5.61

 LOW

5.61
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.90
VOLUME 29797
52-Week high 7.90
52-Week low 3.89
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 5.61
Buy Qty 203.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.61
CLOSE 5.90
VOLUME 29797
52-Week high 7.90
52-Week low 3.89
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 5.61
Buy Qty 203.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd.

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd provides financial products and services in India. The company offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara. Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of ...> More

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.22 -22.73
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.2 0.22 -9.09
Total Expenses 0.24 0.24 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.04 -0.04 0
Equity Capital 6.46 6.46 -
> More on Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Financials Results

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sidh Automobiles 12.50 25.00 3.70
Aarcon Facilit. 6.19 0.00 3.69
Kwality Credit 8.62 0.00 3.64
Jhaveri Credits 5.61 -4.92 3.62
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
SSPN FINANCE 18.50 8.82 3.50
Lead Financial S 10.55 0.00 3.48
> More on Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Peer Group

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.13
> More on Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 40.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.61
5.61
Week Low/High 0.00
5.61
Month Low/High 5.61
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.89
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
14.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jhaveri Credits & Capital: