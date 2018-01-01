Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd

Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd provides financial products and services in India. The company offers lease and hire purchase services, as well as engages in commodity broking activities. The company is headquartered in Vadodara. Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd was incorporated on October 7, 1993. The company was promoted Jitendra B Jhaveri, Shakuntala Jhaveri and Rajesh Jhaveri for the purpose of ...> More