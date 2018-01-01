JIK Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 511618
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JIKIND
|ISIN Code: INE026B01049
|BSE LIVE 15:01 | 07 Aug
|JIK Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 13:05 | 05 Feb
|JIK Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.42
|VOLUME
|3750
|52-Week high
|0.97
|52-Week low
|0.42
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.40
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About JIK Industries Ltd.
JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED (formerly known as Krishna Finstock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th May, 1990 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 20th September 1994. The Company came out with its first IPO in December 1994. The Company acquired controlling interest in Brown Bull Industries Ltd. (BBIL), a Company engaged in manufacturing and export...> More
JIK Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-10.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Board Meeting To Consider And Take On Record An Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 312017.
JIK Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.3
|-66.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.3
|-66.67
|Total Expenses
|0.38
|0.37
|2.7
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.28
|-0.1
|-180
|Equity Capital
|72.64
|72.64
|-
JIK Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Banaras Beads
|57.80
|-3.67
|38.38
|Triveni Glass
|15.10
|0.33
|19.06
|Sejal Glass
|4.23
|-4.94
|14.19
|JIK Inds.
|0.42
|0.00
|3.05
|Jai Mata Glass
|0.19
|0.00
|1.90
JIK Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JIK Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.62%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.00%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.20%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.59%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-48.15%
|-15.38%
|17.31%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|-51.16%
|NA
|17.38%
|18.83%
JIK Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.42
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.42
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.42
|YEAR Low/High
|0.42
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|472.00
