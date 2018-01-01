JUST IN
JIK Industries Ltd.

BSE: 511618 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JIKIND ISIN Code: INE026B01049
BSE LIVE 15:01 | 07 Aug JIK Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 13:05 | 05 Feb JIK Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.42
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.42
VOLUME 3750
52-Week high 0.97
52-Week low 0.42
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.40
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About JIK Industries Ltd.

JIK Industries Ltd

JIK INDUSTRIES LIMITED (formerly known as Krishna Finstock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th May, 1990 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 20th September 1994. The Company came out with its first IPO in December 1994. The Company acquired controlling interest in Brown Bull Industries Ltd. (BBIL), a Company engaged in manufacturing and export...> More

JIK Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JIK Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.3 -66.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.3 -66.67
Total Expenses 0.38 0.37 2.7
Operating Profit -0.28 -0.07 -300
Net Profit -0.28 -0.1 -180
Equity Capital 72.64 72.64 -
JIK Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Banaras Beads 57.80 -3.67 38.38
Triveni Glass 15.10 0.33 19.06
Sejal Glass 4.23 -4.94 14.19
JIK Inds. 0.42 0.00 3.05
Jai Mata Glass 0.19 0.00 1.90
JIK Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.06
Banks/FIs 0.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.22
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.23
JIK Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.62% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.00% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.20% 1.36%
6 Month NA NA 5.59% 4.74%
1 Year -48.15% -15.38% 17.31% 16.56%
3 Year -51.16% NA 17.38% 18.83%

JIK Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.42
0.42
Week Low/High 0.00
0.42
Month Low/High 0.00
0.42
YEAR Low/High 0.42
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
472.00

