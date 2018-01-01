JUST IN
Jindal Capital Ltd.

BSE: 530405 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE356F01017
BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar 6.37 -0.33
(-4.93%)
OPEN

6.37

 HIGH

6.37

 LOW

6.37
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jindal Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jindal Capital Ltd.

Jindal Capital Ltd

Jindal Capital Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs.50 lacs. Since then the networth has grown to Rs. 339 Lacs as on March 31 2010. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. Jindal Capital Limited has been regist...> More

Jindal Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jindal Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.06 0.21 880.95
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 2.07 0.21 885.71
Total Expenses 1.99 0.15 1226.67
Operating Profit 0.08 0.06 33.33
Net Profit 0.06 0.05 20
Equity Capital 7.21 7.21 -
Jindal Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sita Enterprises 15.40 -4.64 4.62
Worth Investment 14.08 0.00 4.62
Abirami Fin. 7.70 0.00 4.62
Jindal Capital 6.37 -4.93 4.59
B P Capital 15.00 0.00 4.51
Guj. Lease Fin. 1.65 4.43 4.48
Superior Finleas 14.90 3.11 4.47
Jindal Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.50
Jindal Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jindal Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.37
6.37
Week Low/High 6.37
7.00
Month Low/High 6.37
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
91.00

