Jindal Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 530405
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE356F01017
|BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar
|6.37
|
-0.33
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
6.37
|
HIGH
6.37
|
LOW
6.37
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jindal Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|1710
|52-Week high
|10.41
|52-Week low
|4.00
|P/E
|37.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.37
|Sell Qty
|3752.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jindal Capital Ltd.
Jindal Capital Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs.50 lacs. Since then the networth has grown to Rs. 339 Lacs as on March 31 2010. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. Jindal Capital Limited has been regist...> More
Jindal Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
Jindal Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.06
|0.21
|880.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|2.07
|0.21
|885.71
|Total Expenses
|1.99
|0.15
|1226.67
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Equity Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|-
Jindal Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sita Enterprises
|15.40
|-4.64
|4.62
|Worth Investment
|14.08
|0.00
|4.62
|Abirami Fin.
|7.70
|0.00
|4.62
|Jindal Capital
|6.37
|-4.93
|4.59
|B P Capital
|15.00
|0.00
|4.51
|Guj. Lease Fin.
|1.65
|4.43
|4.48
|Superior Finleas
|14.90
|3.11
|4.47
Jindal Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jindal Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jindal Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.37
|
|6.37
|Week Low/High
|6.37
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.37
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|91.00
