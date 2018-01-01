Jindal Capital Ltd

Jindal Capital Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company was started with a net worth of Rs.50 lacs. Since then the networth has grown to Rs. 339 Lacs as on March 31 2010. The company invests in shares - both quoted and un quoted and Units of Mutual funds. Investments in capital market is mainly through reputed Portfolio Managers and on its own. Jindal Capital Limited has been regist...> More