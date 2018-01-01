JUST IN
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 511034 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: JINDRILL ISIN Code: INE742C01031
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar 155.00 1.55
(1.01%)
OPEN

154.95

 HIGH

158.00

 LOW

152.30
NSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 153.55 0.80
(0.52%)
OPEN

155.75

 HIGH

156.00

 LOW

152.25
OPEN 154.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 153.45
VOLUME 5892
52-Week high 235.00
52-Week low 137.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 449
Buy Price 153.15
Buy Qty 186.00
Sell Price 155.00
Sell Qty 87.00
About Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Promoted by the Jindal group (B C Jindal) as Jindal Leasing in 1983, Jindal Drilling & Industries got its present name in 1989. The company undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamles...

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   449
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 297.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.57 108.24 -67.14
Other Income 4.6 11.2 -58.93
Total Income 40.17 119.44 -66.37
Total Expenses 40.7 103.23 -60.57
Operating Profit -0.53 16.21 -103.27
Net Profit -2.3 7.65 -130.07
Equity Capital 14.49 14.49 -
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alphageo (India) 746.00 -1.84 474.46
Jindal Drilling 155.00 1.01 449.19
Dolphin Offshore 80.80 3.13 135.50
Duke Offshore 77.50 0.65 38.21
Interlink Petro 5.00 -4.94 12.46
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.80
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.47
Custodians 1.12
Other 23.36
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.25% -4.98% 0.33% -0.68%
1 Month -11.15% -10.10% -1.29% -0.65%
3 Month -4.79% -1.38% 1.89% 1.18%
6 Month -2.15% -4.33% 5.28% 4.55%
1 Year -6.06% -6.91% 16.96% 16.36%
3 Year -19.06% -17.11% 17.03% 18.62%

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 152.30
158.00
Week Low/High 151.00
169.00
Month Low/High 151.00
178.00
YEAR Low/High 137.05
235.00
All TIME Low/High 11.88
1088.00

