Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Promoted by the Jindal group (B C Jindal) as Jindal Leasing in 1983, Jindal Drilling & Industries got its present name in 1989. The company undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamles...> More