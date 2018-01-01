You are here » Home
» Company
» Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 511034
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: JINDRILL
|ISIN Code: INE742C01031
|
BSE
LIVE
14:48 | 12 Mar
|
155.00
|
1.55
(1.01%)
|
OPEN
154.95
|
HIGH
158.00
|
LOW
152.30
|
NSE
LIVE
14:43 | 12 Mar
|
153.55
|
0.80
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
155.75
|
HIGH
156.00
|
LOW
152.25
|OPEN
|154.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|153.45
|VOLUME
|5892
|52-Week high
|235.00
|52-Week low
|137.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|449
|Buy Price
|153.15
|Buy Qty
|186.00
|Sell Price
|155.00
|Sell Qty
|87.00
|OPEN
|155.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.75
|VOLUME
|15544
|52-Week high
|234.95
|52-Week low
|133.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|449
|Buy Price
|153.55
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|154.75
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|154.95
|CLOSE
|153.45
|VOLUME
|5892
|52-Week high
|235.00
|52-Week low
|137.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|449
|Buy Price
|153.15
|Buy Qty
|186.00
|Sell Price
|155.00
|Sell Qty
|87.00
|OPEN
|155.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.75
|VOLUME
|15544
|52-Week high
|234.95
|52-Week low
|133.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|449.19
|Buy Price
|153.55
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|154.75
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
Promoted by the Jindal group (B C Jindal) as Jindal Leasing in 1983, Jindal Drilling & Industries got its present name in 1989. The company undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamles...> More
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.57
|108.24
|-67.14
|Other Income
|4.6
|11.2
|-58.93
|Total Income
|40.17
|119.44
|-66.37
|Total Expenses
|40.7
|103.23
|-60.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.53
|16.21
|-103.27
|Net Profit
|-2.3
|7.65
|-130.07
|Equity Capital
|14.49
|14.49
| -
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.25%
|-4.98%
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-11.15%
|-10.10%
|-1.29%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-4.79%
|-1.38%
|1.89%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-2.15%
|-4.33%
|5.28%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-6.06%
|-6.91%
|16.96%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-19.06%
|-17.11%
|17.03%
|18.62%
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|152.30
|
|158.00
|Week Low/High
|151.00
|
|169.00
|Month Low/High
|151.00
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|137.05
|
|235.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.88
|
|1088.00
Quick Links for Jindal Drilling & Industries: