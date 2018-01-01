JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jindal Hotels Ltd

Jindal Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 507981 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE726D01016
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 66.50 0.35
(0.53%)
OPEN

65.00

 HIGH

71.00

 LOW

63.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jindal Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 65.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 66.15
VOLUME 6104
52-Week high 87.00
52-Week low 40.10
P/E 229.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 40
Buy Price 66.35
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 66.85
Sell Qty 9.00
OPEN 65.00
CLOSE 66.15
VOLUME 6104
52-Week high 87.00
52-Week low 40.10
P/E 229.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 40
Buy Price 66.35
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 66.85
Sell Qty 9.00

About Jindal Hotels Ltd.

Jindal Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Jindal Hotels (JHL) was promoted by Hasmukh R Shah and associates. It has a three star hotel at Baroda, Gujarat with a capacity of 156 rooms. In 1995, to finance the project for developing new sites in natural environments within 100 km of the city, the company made a right issue of 1762500 equity shares at par. The project is also being part-financed through internal accr...> More

Jindal Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   40
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 229.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jindal Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.17 11.27 -18.63
Other Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Income 9.23 11.28 -18.17
Total Expenses 5.54 6.89 -19.59
Operating Profit 3.69 4.4 -16.14
Net Profit 0.75 0.04 1775
Equity Capital 6 6 -
> More on Jindal Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Jindal Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42
Viceroy Hotels 13.80 -1.43 58.53
Guj. Hotels 120.50 -0.82 45.67
Jindal Hotels 66.50 0.53 39.90
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Tulip Star Hot. 54.00 -0.92 24.89
> More on Jindal Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Jindal Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.04
> More on Jindal Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jindal Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.99% NA 0.24% -0.81%
1 Month -9.03% NA -1.38% -0.78%
3 Month 11.02% NA 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month 28.13% NA 5.19% 4.42%
1 Year 55.74% NA 16.87% 16.21%
3 Year 124.28% NA 16.93% 18.47%

Jindal Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.80
71.00
Week Low/High 61.00
74.00
Month Low/High 61.00
77.00
YEAR Low/High 40.10
87.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
87.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jindal Hotels: