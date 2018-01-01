Jindal Hotels Ltd.
|OPEN
|65.00
|CLOSE
|66.15
|VOLUME
|6104
|52-Week high
|87.00
|52-Week low
|40.10
|P/E
|229.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40
|Buy Price
|66.35
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|66.85
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About Jindal Hotels Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984, Jindal Hotels (JHL) was promoted by Hasmukh R Shah and associates. It has a three star hotel at Baroda, Gujarat with a capacity of 156 rooms. In 1995, to finance the project for developing new sites in natural environments within 100 km of the city, the company made a right issue of 1762500 equity shares at par. The project is also being part-financed through internal accr...
Jindal Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|40
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|229.31
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.70
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Scrip Code: 507981
Re: Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results Of 3Rd Qtr Ended On 31.12
Re:Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter/Nine-Months Ended 31St December 2017 (The Resul
Sub: Notice Of The Board Meeting As On 06Th February 2018 And Closure Of Trading Window
Status Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re
Jindal Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.17
|11.27
|-18.63
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Total Income
|9.23
|11.28
|-18.17
|Total Expenses
|5.54
|6.89
|-19.59
|Operating Profit
|3.69
|4.4
|-16.14
|Net Profit
|0.75
|0.04
|1775
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Jindal Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Savera Industrie
|71.60
|-1.98
|85.42
|Viceroy Hotels
|13.80
|-1.43
|58.53
|Guj. Hotels
|120.50
|-0.82
|45.67
|Jindal Hotels
|66.50
|0.53
|39.90
|Vidli Restaurant
|85.30
|-2.51
|36.93
|KDJ Holiday
|6.43
|0.00
|35.14
|Tulip Star Hot.
|54.00
|-0.92
|24.89
Jindal Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jindal Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-9.03%
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|11.02%
|NA
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|28.13%
|NA
|5.19%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|55.74%
|NA
|16.87%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|124.28%
|NA
|16.93%
|18.47%
Jindal Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.80
|
|71.00
|Week Low/High
|61.00
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|61.00
|
|77.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.10
|
|87.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|87.00
