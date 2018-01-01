Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
|BSE: 500227
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JINDALPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE197D01010
|BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|339.35
|
7.55
(2.28%)
|
OPEN
335.00
|
HIGH
344.75
|
LOW
335.00
|NSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar
|338.65
|
7.05
(2.13%)
|
OPEN
335.00
|
HIGH
344.80
|
LOW
334.95
|OPEN
|335.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|331.80
|VOLUME
|3734
|52-Week high
|476.10
|52-Week low
|318.00
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,486
|Buy Price
|339.55
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|341.05
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|335.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|331.60
|VOLUME
|73576
|52-Week high
|476.75
|52-Week low
|310.00
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,486
|Buy Price
|338.60
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|338.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|335.00
|CLOSE
|331.80
|VOLUME
|3734
|52-Week high
|476.10
|52-Week low
|318.00
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,486
|Buy Price
|339.55
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|341.05
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|335.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|331.60
|VOLUME
|73576
|52-Week high
|476.75
|52-Week low
|310.00
|P/E
|15.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1486.01
|Buy Price
|338.60
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|338.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Jindal Polyester Ltd (JPL), incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'74 in the name of Hindustan Pipe Udyog, got its present name in Jan.'95. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.'93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the lar...> More
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,486
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|421.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.80
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2033.37
|1520.69
|33.71
|Other Income
|176.32
|35.73
|393.48
|Total Income
|2209.69
|1556.42
|41.97
|Total Expenses
|1859.48
|1415.75
|31.34
|Operating Profit
|350.21
|140.67
|148.96
|Net Profit
|106.32
|38.49
|176.23
|Equity Capital
|43.79
|43.79
|-
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Uflex
|326.40
|-4.98
|2356.93
|Huhtamaki PPL
|307.00
|1.02
|2317.85
|Polyplex Corpn
|496.40
|-0.28
|1587.49
|Jindal Poly Film
|339.35
|2.28
|1486.01
|Control Print
|427.80
|-0.55
|698.60
|TCPL Packaging
|610.00
|-0.09
|555.10
|Cosmo Films
|276.10
|0.22
|536.74
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|-4.47%
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-4.97%
|-1.97%
|-1.68%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-15.51%
|-11.80%
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-8.52%
|-8.21%
|4.87%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|4.56%
|4.99%
|16.51%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|55.10%
|57.69%
|16.57%
|18.32%
Jindal Poly Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|335.00
|
|344.75
|Week Low/High
|328.30
|
|359.00
|Month Low/High
|328.30
|
|392.00
|YEAR Low/High
|318.00
|
|476.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.05
|
|700.00
Quick Links for Jindal Poly Films:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices