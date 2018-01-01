Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Jindal Polyester Ltd (JPL), incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'74 in the name of Hindustan Pipe Udyog, got its present name in Jan.'95. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.'93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the lar...> More