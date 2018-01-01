JUST IN
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

BSE: 500227 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JINDALPOLY ISIN Code: INE197D01010
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 339.35 7.55
(2.28%)
OPEN

335.00

 HIGH

344.75

 LOW

335.00
NSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 338.65 7.05
(2.13%)
OPEN

335.00

 HIGH

344.80

 LOW

334.95
OPEN 335.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 331.80
VOLUME 3734
52-Week high 476.10
52-Week low 318.00
P/E 15.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,486
Buy Price 339.55
Buy Qty 32.00
Sell Price 341.05
Sell Qty 100.00
About Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Jindal Polyester Ltd (JPL), incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'74 in the name of Hindustan Pipe Udyog, got its present name in Jan.'95. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.'93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the lar...

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,486
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 421.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2033.37 1520.69 33.71
Other Income 176.32 35.73 393.48
Total Income 2209.69 1556.42 41.97
Total Expenses 1859.48 1415.75 31.34
Operating Profit 350.21 140.67 148.96
Net Profit 106.32 38.49 176.23
Equity Capital 43.79 43.79 -
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Financials Results

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uflex 326.40 -4.98 2356.93
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 496.40 -0.28 1587.49
Jindal Poly Film 339.35 2.28 1486.01
Control Print 427.80 -0.55 698.60
TCPL Packaging 610.00 -0.09 555.10
Cosmo Films 276.10 0.22 536.74
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Peer Group

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.55
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 4.37
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% -4.47% -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month -4.97% -1.97% -1.68% -0.90%
3 Month -15.51% -11.80% 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month -8.52% -8.21% 4.87% 4.29%
1 Year 4.56% 4.99% 16.51% 16.07%
3 Year 55.10% 57.69% 16.57% 18.32%

Jindal Poly Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 335.00
344.75
Week Low/High 328.30
359.00
Month Low/High 328.30
392.00
YEAR Low/High 318.00
476.00
All TIME Low/High 9.05
700.00

