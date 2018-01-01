Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
|BSE: 531543
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JINDWORLD
|ISIN Code: INE247D01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|640.20
|
39.85
(6.64%)
|
OPEN
618.00
|
HIGH
645.00
|
LOW
603.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|646.75
|
46.25
(7.70%)
|
OPEN
614.10
|
HIGH
650.00
|
LOW
602.55
About Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.(JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on Sep 2, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Ltd. It started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it was converted into a limited company and subsequently rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, the company has changed it's name to the present one Jindal Worldwide...> More
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,567
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.19
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.04
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|74.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.63
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Submission Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Alongwith The Limited Review Report For The Qua
-
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|424.6
|229.35
|85.13
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.4
|147.5
|Total Income
|425.6
|229.75
|85.24
|Total Expenses
|398.22
|198.9
|100.21
|Operating Profit
|27.38
|30.85
|-11.25
|Net Profit
|15.77
|12.77
|23.49
|Equity Capital
|20.05
|20.05
|-
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Siyaram Silk
|625.80
|1.85
|2931.87
|Vishal Fabrics
|663.05
|-1.04
|2912.12
|Kama Hold.
|4209.25
|3.57
|2714.97
|Jindal Worldwide
|640.20
|6.64
|2567.20
|Garware-Wall Rop
|928.10
|-0.49
|2030.68
|Indo Count Inds.
|90.85
|-1.73
|1793.38
|Bombay Rayon
|46.65
|-4.99
|1481.04
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.37%
|8.06%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.87%
|9.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.12%
|39.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|359.81%
|346.80%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1379.21%
|1422.48%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|603.00
|
|645.00
|Week Low/High
|582.00
|
|645.00
|Month Low/High
|582.00
|
|657.00
|YEAR Low/High
|122.55
|
|732.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.41
|
|732.00
