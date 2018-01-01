Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Jindal Worldwide Ltd.(JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on Sep 2, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Ltd. It started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it was converted into a limited company and subsequently rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, the company has changed it's name to the present one Jindal Worldwide...> More