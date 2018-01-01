JUST IN
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

BSE: 531543 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JINDWORLD ISIN Code: INE247D01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 640.20 39.85
(6.64%)
OPEN

618.00

 HIGH

645.00

 LOW

603.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 646.75 46.25
(7.70%)
OPEN

614.10

 HIGH

650.00

 LOW

602.55
About Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Jindal Worldwide Ltd.(JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on Sep 2, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Ltd. It started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it was converted into a limited company and subsequently rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, the company has changed it's name to the present one Jindal Worldwide...> More

Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,567
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.19
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 74.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 424.6 229.35 85.13
Other Income 0.99 0.4 147.5
Total Income 425.6 229.75 85.24
Total Expenses 398.22 198.9 100.21
Operating Profit 27.38 30.85 -11.25
Net Profit 15.77 12.77 23.49
Equity Capital 20.05 20.05 -
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siyaram Silk 625.80 1.85 2931.87
Vishal Fabrics 663.05 -1.04 2912.12
Kama Hold. 4209.25 3.57 2714.97
Jindal Worldwide 640.20 6.64 2567.20
Garware-Wall Rop 928.10 -0.49 2030.68
Indo Count Inds. 90.85 -1.73 1793.38
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 1481.04
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.00
Jindal Worldwide Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.19% 3.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.37% 8.06% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.87% 9.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.12% 39.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 359.81% 346.80% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1379.21% 1422.48% 17.24% 19.01%

Jindal Worldwide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 603.00
645.00
Week Low/High 582.00
645.00
Month Low/High 582.00
657.00
YEAR Low/High 122.55
732.00
All TIME Low/High 0.41
732.00

