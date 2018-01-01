JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Chronicle of the company thus began in the state of Rajasthan during the year 1938. One of the established names in the cement industry, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd has state-of-the-art plant at Jaykaypuram, district of Sirohi, Rajasthan having an annual capacity of 3.65 million tonnes. With the use of the latest technology from M/s Blue Circle Industries and modern equipments from M/s Fuller Int...> More