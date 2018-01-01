JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 500380
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JKLAKSHMI
|ISIN Code: INE786A01032
|BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|418.50
|
1.20
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
414.25
|
HIGH
419.25
|
LOW
414.00
|NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|419.15
|
0.10
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
419.00
|
HIGH
420.00
|
LOW
417.05
|OPEN
|414.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|417.30
|VOLUME
|1080
|52-Week high
|535.00
|52-Week low
|375.05
|P/E
|69.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,925
|Buy Price
|417.15
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|418.50
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|419.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|419.05
|VOLUME
|86052
|52-Week high
|536.95
|52-Week low
|375.00
|P/E
|69.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,925
|Buy Price
|419.10
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|419.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|414.25
|CLOSE
|417.30
|VOLUME
|1080
|52-Week high
|535.00
|52-Week low
|375.05
|P/E
|69.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,925
|Buy Price
|417.15
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|418.50
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|419.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|419.05
|VOLUME
|86052
|52-Week high
|536.95
|52-Week low
|375.00
|P/E
|69.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4924.91
|Buy Price
|419.10
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|419.85
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Chronicle of the company thus began in the state of Rajasthan during the year 1938. One of the established names in the cement industry, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd has state-of-the-art plant at Jaykaypuram, district of Sirohi, Rajasthan having an annual capacity of 3.65 million tonnes. With the use of the latest technology from M/s Blue Circle Industries and modern equipments from M/s Fuller Int...> More
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,925
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|69.40
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|120.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.49
News
-
Cement shares trade weak; Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement down over 4%
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Are cement companies headed for a change from petcoke to coal?
-
-
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
-
JK Lakshmi Cement Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|837.41
|670.89
|24.82
|Other Income
|14.62
|15.19
|-3.75
|Total Income
|852.03
|686.08
|24.19
|Total Expenses
|743.08
|588.24
|26.32
|Operating Profit
|108.95
|97.84
|11.36
|Net Profit
|8.59
|7.6
|13.03
|Equity Capital
|58.85
|58.85
|-
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Birla Corpn.
|810.00
|0.75
|6237.81
|Prism Cement
|118.00
|1.81
|5939.65
|Star Cement
|118.25
|-0.13
|4957.04
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|418.50
|0.29
|4924.91
|India Cements
|143.75
|-0.83
|4429.66
|Heidelberg Cem.
|147.30
|-0.91
|3337.97
|Orient Cement
|145.05
|-2.52
|2972.07
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Research Reports
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|-2.88%
|-0.05%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-0.85%
|0.98%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|1.64%
|0.93%
|1.51%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-2.41%
|-0.78%
|4.88%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|0.16%
|2.18%
|16.52%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|10.51%
|10.46%
|16.59%
|18.24%
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|414.00
|
|419.25
|Week Low/High
|408.55
|
|435.00
|Month Low/High
|404.25
|
|441.00
|YEAR Low/High
|375.05
|
|535.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.78
|
|535.00
Quick Links for JK Lakshmi Cement:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices