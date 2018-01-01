JUST IN
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

BSE: 500380 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JKLAKSHMI ISIN Code: INE786A01032
BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 418.50 1.20
(0.29%)
OPEN

414.25

 HIGH

419.25

 LOW

414.00
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 419.15 0.10
(0.02%)
OPEN

419.00

 HIGH

420.00

 LOW

417.05
About JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Chronicle of the company thus began in the state of Rajasthan during the year 1938. One of the established names in the cement industry, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd has state-of-the-art plant at Jaykaypuram, district of Sirohi, Rajasthan having an annual capacity of 3.65 million tonnes. With the use of the latest technology from M/s Blue Circle Industries and modern equipments from M/s Fuller Int...

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,925
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.40
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 120.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 837.41 670.89 24.82
Other Income 14.62 15.19 -3.75
Total Income 852.03 686.08 24.19
Total Expenses 743.08 588.24 26.32
Operating Profit 108.95 97.84 11.36
Net Profit 8.59 7.6 13.03
Equity Capital 58.85 58.85 -
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Birla Corpn. 810.00 0.75 6237.81
Prism Cement 118.00 1.81 5939.65
Star Cement 118.25 -0.13 4957.04
JK Lakshmi Cem. 418.50 0.29 4924.91
India Cements 143.75 -0.83 4429.66
Heidelberg Cem. 147.30 -0.91 3337.97
Orient Cement 145.05 -2.52 2972.07
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.94
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 8.72
Insurance 3.67
Mutual Funds 16.07
Indian Public 16.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.64
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/11 Reliance Securities Buy 409 PDF IconDetails
19/05 Centrum Broking Sell 360 PDF IconDetails
06/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 399 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 480 PDF IconDetails
28/06 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 385 PDF IconDetails
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.94% -2.88% -0.05% -1.00%
1 Month -0.85% 0.98% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month 1.64% 0.93% 1.51% 0.86%
6 Month -2.41% -0.78% 4.88% 4.22%
1 Year 0.16% 2.18% 16.52% 15.98%
3 Year 10.51% 10.46% 16.59% 18.24%

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 414.00
419.25
Week Low/High 408.55
435.00
Month Low/High 404.25
441.00
YEAR Low/High 375.05
535.00
All TIME Low/High 3.78
535.00

