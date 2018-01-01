You are here » Home
» Company
» JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530007
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: JKTYRE
|ISIN Code: INE573A01042
|
BSE
15:51 | 12 Mar
|
153.75
|
0.45
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
155.00
|
HIGH
155.60
|
LOW
151.90
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
153.75
|
0.35
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
155.00
|
HIGH
155.95
|
LOW
151.80
|OPEN
|155.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|153.30
|VOLUME
|73140
|52-Week high
|192.95
|52-Week low
|116.45
|P/E
|279.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,487
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|153.75
|Sell Qty
|147.00
|OPEN
|155.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|153.40
|VOLUME
|453926
|52-Week high
|193.00
|52-Week low
|116.50
|P/E
|279.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,487
|Buy Price
|153.30
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|153.50
|Sell Qty
|1285.00
|OPEN
|155.00
|CLOSE
|153.30
|VOLUME
|73140
|52-Week high
|192.95
|52-Week low
|116.45
|P/E
|279.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,487
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|153.75
|Sell Qty
|147.00
|OPEN
|155.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|153.40
|VOLUME
|453926
|52-Week high
|193.00
|52-Week low
|116.50
|P/E
|279.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3487.05
|Buy Price
|153.30
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|153.50
|Sell Qty
|1285.00
About JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing of automobile tyres, tubes and flaps. They manufactures Radial and Bias 4-wheeler tyres for trucks, buses passenger cars, LCVs, tractors etc. They sell their products under the brand name 'JK Tyre'. They have four plants located in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
...> More
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2123.24
|1837.65
|15.54
|Other Income
|12.16
|65.58
|-81.46
|Total Income
|2135.4
|1903.23
|12.2
|Total Expenses
|1920.54
|1584.95
|21.17
|Operating Profit
|214.86
|318.28
|-32.49
|Net Profit
|9.97
|86.19
|-88.43
|Equity Capital
|45.36
|45.36
| -
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Research Reports
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|0.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.23%
|-13.26%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.76%
|10.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.16%
|6.25%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.35%
|30.96%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.28%
|32.77%
|17.24%
|19.01%
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|151.90
|
|155.60
|Week Low/High
|148.00
|
|160.00
|Month Low/High
|146.00
|
|193.00
|YEAR Low/High
|116.45
|
|193.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.57
|
|193.00
Quick Links for JK Tyre & Industries: