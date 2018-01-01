JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing of automobile tyres, tubes and flaps. They manufactures Radial and Bias 4-wheeler tyres for trucks, buses passenger cars, LCVs, tractors etc. They sell their products under the brand name 'JK Tyre'. They have four plants located in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. ...> More