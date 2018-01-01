JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530007 Sector: Auto
NSE: JKTYRE ISIN Code: INE573A01042
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 153.75 0.45
(0.29%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

155.60

 LOW

151.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 153.75 0.35
(0.23%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

155.95

 LOW

151.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 155.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 153.30
VOLUME 73140
52-Week high 192.95
52-Week low 116.45
P/E 279.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,487
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 153.75
Sell Qty 147.00
OPEN 155.00
CLOSE 153.30
VOLUME 73140
52-Week high 192.95
52-Week low 116.45
P/E 279.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,487
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 153.75
Sell Qty 147.00

About JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing of automobile tyres, tubes and flaps. They manufactures Radial and Bias 4-wheeler tyres for trucks, buses passenger cars, LCVs, tractors etc. They sell their products under the brand name 'JK Tyre'. They have four plants located in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. ...> More

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,487
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 279.55
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2123.24 1837.65 15.54
Other Income 12.16 65.58 -81.46
Total Income 2135.4 1903.23 12.2
Total Expenses 1920.54 1584.95 21.17
Operating Profit 214.86 318.28 -32.49
Net Profit 9.97 86.19 -88.43
Equity Capital 45.36 45.36 -
> More on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Financials Results

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balkrishna Inds 1039.90 0.29 20101.27
Apollo Tyres 261.95 1.08 14986.16
CEAT 1549.65 0.12 6268.33
JK Tyre & Indust 153.75 0.29 3487.05
Goodyear India 1189.75 0.15 2744.75
TVS Srichakra 3443.95 -1.63 2638.07
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
> More on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Peer Group

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.48
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 9.64
Insurance 1.01
Mutual Funds 1.24
Indian Public 17.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.36
> More on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 150 PDF IconDetails
> More on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Research Reports

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.04% 0.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.23% -13.26% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.76% 10.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.16% 6.25% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.35% 30.96% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.28% 32.77% 17.24% 19.01%

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 151.90
155.60
Week Low/High 148.00
160.00
Month Low/High 146.00
193.00
YEAR Low/High 116.45
193.00
All TIME Low/High 2.57
193.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JK Tyre & Industries: