JM Financial Ltd.

BSE: 523405 Sector: Financials
NSE: JMFINANCIL ISIN Code: INE780C01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 130.75 1.85
(1.44%)
OPEN

131.00

 HIGH

134.20

 LOW

130.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 131.15 2.05
(1.59%)
OPEN

130.95

 HIGH

133.95

 LOW

129.75
OPEN 131.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 128.90
VOLUME 81768
52-Week high 190.95
52-Week low 79.20
P/E 81.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,954
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About JM Financial Ltd.

JM Financial Ltd

JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) is an integrated financial services company incorporated in 30th January of the year 1986 under the name of JM Share & Stock Brokers (JMSSB). JM Financial offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors. The Company has interests in investment banking...> More

JM Financial Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,954
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 81.21
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

JM Financial Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 837.73 593.97 41.04
Other Income -
Total Income 837.73 593.97 41.04
Total Expenses 186.16 143.44 29.78
Operating Profit 651.57 450.52 44.63
Net Profit 237.3 163.67 44.99
Equity Capital 79.76 79.38 -
JM Financial Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shri.City Union. 2016.00 2.68 13299.55
TI Financial 678.55 0.62 12722.81
Max Financial 469.65 -1.15 12605.41
JM Financial 130.75 1.44 10954.23
Reliance Capital 431.85 5.14 10912.85
Manappuram Fin. 104.35 1.76 8785.75
I D F C 50.10 2.04 7997.71
JM Financial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.96
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 15.49
Insurance 0.10
Mutual Funds 3.99
Indian Public 11.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.23
JM Financial Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.70% -9.33% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.96% -12.57% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.12% -14.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.98% -8.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 63.74% 62.52% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 150.72% 157.66% 17.24% 19.02%

JM Financial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.00
134.20
Week Low/High 121.85
145.00
Month Low/High 121.85
159.00
YEAR Low/High 79.20
191.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
191.00

