About JM Financial Ltd.
JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) is an integrated financial services company incorporated in 30th January of the year 1986 under the name of JM Share & Stock Brokers (JMSSB). JM Financial offering a wide range of services to a significant clientele that includes corporations, financial institutions, high net-worth individuals and retail investors. The Company has interests in investment banking...> More
JM Financial Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,954
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|81.21
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.51
News
Announcement
JM Financial Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|837.73
|593.97
|41.04
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|837.73
|593.97
|41.04
|Total Expenses
|186.16
|143.44
|29.78
|Operating Profit
|651.57
|450.52
|44.63
|Net Profit
|237.3
|163.67
|44.99
|Equity Capital
|79.76
|79.38
|-
JM Financial Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shri.City Union.
|2016.00
|2.68
|13299.55
|TI Financial
|678.55
|0.62
|12722.81
|Max Financial
|469.65
|-1.15
|12605.41
|JM Financial
|130.75
|1.44
|10954.23
|Reliance Capital
|431.85
|5.14
|10912.85
|Manappuram Fin.
|104.35
|1.76
|8785.75
|I D F C
|50.10
|2.04
|7997.71
JM Financial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
JM Financial Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.70%
|-9.33%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.96%
|-12.57%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.12%
|-14.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.98%
|-8.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|63.74%
|62.52%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|150.72%
|157.66%
|17.24%
|19.02%
JM Financial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.00
|134.20
|Week Low/High
|121.85
|145.00
|Month Low/High
|121.85
|159.00
|YEAR Low/High
|79.20
|191.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|191.00
