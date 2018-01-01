JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JMC Projects (India) Ltd

JMC Projects (India) Ltd.

BSE: 522263 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: JMCPROJECT ISIN Code: INE890A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 562.20 9.90
(1.79%)
OPEN

554.00

 HIGH

570.70

 LOW

552.35
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 570.00 15.95
(2.88%)
OPEN

551.00

 HIGH

574.45

 LOW

551.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 554.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 552.30
VOLUME 2051
52-Week high 688.00
52-Week low 215.55
P/E 21.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,888
Buy Price 570.20
Buy Qty 195.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 554.00
CLOSE 552.30
VOLUME 2051
52-Week high 688.00
52-Week low 215.55
P/E 21.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,888
Buy Price 570.20
Buy Qty 195.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About JMC Projects (India) Ltd.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd

Started in 5th June of the year 1986 as a construction company under the name of Civen Construction Pvt Ltd, now the JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) has to its credit many prestigious projects in Industrial, Power, Institutional & Infrastructure sectors and is always acknowledged as a reliable & professional construction company by discerning & quality conscious market. JMC is one of the few co...> More

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,888
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 217.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 706.64 548.14 28.92
Other Income 3.07 8.53 -64.01
Total Income 709.71 556.67 27.49
Total Expenses 636.37 500.08 27.25
Operating Profit 73.34 56.59 29.6
Net Profit 23.72 18.19 30.4
Equity Capital 33.58 33.58 -
> More on JMC Projects (India) Ltd Financials Results

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simplex Infra 538.75 -4.65 2664.12
Welspun Enterp 159.80 3.06 2361.36
Mahindra Life. 447.20 3.69 2295.48
JMC Projects 562.20 1.79 1887.87
Indian Hume Pipe 368.25 0.00 1784.17
H.G. Infra Engg. 267.05 -1.11 1740.36
PSP Projects 463.85 -0.26 1669.86
> More on JMC Projects (India) Ltd Peer Group

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.19
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.14
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.62
Indian Public 13.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.72
> More on JMC Projects (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.64% -1.33% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.43% -3.45% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.05% -1.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.93% 45.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 158.66% 157.80% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 215.45% 216.37% 17.24% 19.02%

JMC Projects (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 552.35
570.70
Week Low/High 549.00
605.00
Month Low/High 545.10
611.00
YEAR Low/High 215.55
688.00
All TIME Low/High 6.16
688.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JMC Projects (India):