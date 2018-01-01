You are here » Home
JMC Projects (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 522263
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: JMCPROJECT
|ISIN Code: INE890A01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
562.20
|
9.90
(1.79%)
|
OPEN
554.00
|
HIGH
570.70
|
LOW
552.35
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
570.00
|
15.95
(2.88%)
|
OPEN
551.00
|
HIGH
574.45
|
LOW
551.00
About JMC Projects (India) Ltd.
JMC Projects (India) Ltd
Started in 5th June of the year 1986 as a construction company under the name of Civen Construction Pvt Ltd, now the JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) has to its credit many prestigious projects in Industrial, Power, Institutional & Infrastructure sectors and is always acknowledged as a reliable & professional construction company by discerning & quality conscious market. JMC is one of the few co...> More
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|706.64
|548.14
|28.92
|Other Income
|3.07
|8.53
|-64.01
|Total Income
|709.71
|556.67
|27.49
|Total Expenses
|636.37
|500.08
|27.25
|Operating Profit
|73.34
|56.59
|29.6
|Net Profit
|23.72
|18.19
|30.4
|Equity Capital
|33.58
|33.58
| -
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - Peer Group
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|-1.33%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.43%
|-3.45%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.05%
|-1.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.93%
|45.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|158.66%
|157.80%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|215.45%
|216.37%
|17.24%
|19.02%
JMC Projects (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|552.35
|
|570.70
|Week Low/High
|549.00
|
|605.00
|Month Low/High
|545.10
|
|611.00
|YEAR Low/High
|215.55
|
|688.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.16
|
|688.00
Quick Links for JMC Projects (India):