JMD Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511092 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE047E01031
BSE LIVE 09:45 | 06 Mar 21.95 0.40
(1.86%)
OPEN

21.95

 HIGH

21.95

 LOW

21.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan JMD Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About JMD Ventures Ltd.

JMD Ventures Ltd

JMD Telefilms Industries Limited is an India-based company operating in the music industry. The Company offers its services, both by way of recording, as well as rental of studio to other music producers and recorders apart from making music albums for the Company under brand name JMD. It is having its music studio in Kolkata. It offers a range of music to music lovers both in devotional and folk....> More

JMD Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JMD Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 10.93 -99.63
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 10.93 -99.63
Total Expenses 0.16 10.85 -98.53
Operating Profit -0.12 0.08 -250
Net Profit -0.18 0.02 -1000
Equity Capital 14.43 14.43 -
JMD Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhoot Indl.Fin 64.00 0.63 36.48
T & I Global 71.95 -3.10 36.48
Jash Dealmark 69.10 -4.62 34.48
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
Zenlabs Ethica 50.00 -4.67 31.00
Vivanza Biosci. 72.00 -4.00 28.80
Swasti Vinayaka 3.92 6.52 27.44
JMD Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 59.33
JMD Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.35% -0.70%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.27% -0.66%
3 Month NA NA 1.92% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.31% 4.54%
1 Year -15.58% NA 17.00% 16.34%
3 Year -33.48% NA 17.06% 18.60%

JMD Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.95
21.95
Week Low/High 21.95
22.00
Month Low/High 21.55
22.00
YEAR Low/High 20.80
32.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
758.00

