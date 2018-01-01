JMD Ventures Ltd.
About JMD Ventures Ltd.
JMD Telefilms Industries Limited is an India-based company operating in the music industry. The Company offers its services, both by way of recording, as well as rental of studio to other music producers and recorders apart from making music albums for the Company under brand name JMD. It is having its music studio in Kolkata. It offers a range of music to music lovers both in devotional and folk....> More
JMD Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
JMD Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|10.93
|-99.63
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|10.93
|-99.63
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|10.85
|-98.53
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.08
|-250
|Net Profit
|-0.18
|0.02
|-1000
|Equity Capital
|14.43
|14.43
|-
JMD Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhoot Indl.Fin
|64.00
|0.63
|36.48
|T & I Global
|71.95
|-3.10
|36.48
|Jash Dealmark
|69.10
|-4.62
|34.48
|JMD Ventures
|21.95
|1.86
|31.67
|Zenlabs Ethica
|50.00
|-4.67
|31.00
|Vivanza Biosci.
|72.00
|-4.00
|28.80
|Swasti Vinayaka
|3.92
|6.52
|27.44
JMD Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JMD Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.35%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.27%
|-0.66%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.92%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.31%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|-15.58%
|NA
|17.00%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|-33.48%
|NA
|17.06%
|18.60%
JMD Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.95
|
|21.95
|Week Low/High
|21.95
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|21.55
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.80
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|758.00
