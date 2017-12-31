JMG Corporation Ltd

JMG Corporation Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing and dealing in self-adhesive tapes. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989 as a public company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the company was changed to Irplast Adhesives Indi...> More