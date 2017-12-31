JUST IN
JMG Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 523712 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE745F01011
BSE 14:19 | 16 Feb 1.31 -0.06
(-4.38%)
OPEN

1.31

 HIGH

1.31

 LOW

1.31
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan JMG Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About JMG Corporation Ltd.

JMG Corporation Ltd

JMG Corporation Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing and dealing in self-adhesive tapes. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989 as a public company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the company was changed to Irplast Adhesives Indi...> More

JMG Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2.5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JMG Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.03 -
Other Income 0.19 0.11 72.73
Total Income 0.16 0.11 45.45
Total Expenses 0.13 0.15 -13.33
Operating Profit 0.04 -0.04 200
Net Profit 0.03 -0.04 175
Equity Capital 4.95 4.95 -
JMG Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Magna Inds. 2.30 1.32 2.87
Aseem Global 2.70 0.37 2.86
Omansh Enterpri. 1.59 -4.79 2.82
JMG Corporation 1.31 -4.38 2.59
Mack Trading Co 74.65 1.98 2.54
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
JMG Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.28
JMG Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

JMG Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.31
1.31
Week Low/High 0.00
1.31
Month Low/High 1.31
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.01
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.29
20.00

