About JMG Corporation Ltd.
JMG Corporation Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing and dealing in self-adhesive tapes. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Sohna, Gurgaon in Haryana. JMG Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989 as a public company with the name Irplast Adhesive India Ltd. In August 1992, the name of the company was changed to Irplast Adhesives Indi...> More
JMG Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2.5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
JMG Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.03
|-
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.11
|72.73
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.11
|45.45
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.15
|-13.33
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|-0.04
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.04
|175
|Equity Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|-
JMG Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Magna Inds.
|2.30
|1.32
|2.87
|Aseem Global
|2.70
|0.37
|2.86
|Omansh Enterpri.
|1.59
|-4.79
|2.82
|JMG Corporation
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.59
|Mack Trading Co
|74.65
|1.98
|2.54
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|3.87
|-4.68
|2.12
JMG Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
JMG Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.31
|
|1.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.31
|Month Low/High
|1.31
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.01
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.29
|
|20.00
