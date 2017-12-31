JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JMT Auto Ltd

JMT Auto Ltd.

BSE: 513691 Sector: Auto
NSE: JMTAUTOLTD ISIN Code: INE988E01036
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 4.71 -0.24
(-4.85%)
OPEN

5.09

 HIGH

5.09

 LOW

4.71
NSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar 4.70 -0.15
(-3.09%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.05

 LOW

4.65
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.95
VOLUME 142821
52-Week high 14.64
52-Week low 3.45
P/E 471.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 237
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.71
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 5.09
CLOSE 4.95
VOLUME 142821
52-Week high 14.64
52-Week low 3.45
P/E 471.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 237
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.71
Sell Qty 150.00

About JMT Auto Ltd.

JMT Auto Ltd

On 1 Mar.'89, JMT Auto Ltd., formerly knwon as Jamshedpur Metal Treat (JMTL) was incorporated as a private limited company to take over the running business of Metal Treat Company, an ancillary of TELCO, engaged in pickling jobs. It was converted into a public limited company on 21 Apr.'92. It is having manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Dharwad (Karnataka). As the company w...> More

JMT Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   237
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 471.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jun 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JMT Auto Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.73 69.26 19.45
Other Income 1.49 0.63 136.51
Total Income 84.23 69.89 20.52
Total Expenses 69.51 54.91 26.59
Operating Profit 14.72 14.97 -1.67
Net Profit 0.77 1.73 -55.49
Equity Capital 50.38 50.38 -
> More on JMT Auto Ltd Financials Results

JMT Auto Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Talbros Auto. 272.30 2.08 336.29
Omax Autos 155.85 1.96 333.36
Samkrg Pistons 289.00 -0.62 283.80
JMT Auto 4.71 -4.85 237.29
Bimetal Bearings 576.40 0.59 220.76
Sundaram Brake 539.90 1.68 212.18
Jay Ushin 549.00 -4.98 211.91
> More on JMT Auto Ltd Peer Group

JMT Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 7.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.44
> More on JMT Auto Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JMT Auto Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.67% -4.08% 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -10.11% -8.74% -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month -4.46% -6.93% 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month 16.87% 17.50% 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year -63.46% -64.53% 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year -70.89% -70.99% 17.24% 19.07%

JMT Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.71
5.09
Week Low/High 4.51
5.09
Month Low/High 4.51
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.45
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
73.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JMT Auto: