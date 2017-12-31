JMT Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 513691
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: JMTAUTOLTD
|ISIN Code: INE988E01036
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|4.71
|
-0.24
(-4.85%)
|
OPEN
5.09
|
HIGH
5.09
|
LOW
4.71
|NSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|4.70
|
-0.15
(-3.09%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.05
|
LOW
4.65
|OPEN
|5.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.95
|VOLUME
|142821
|52-Week high
|14.64
|52-Week low
|3.45
|P/E
|471.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|237
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.71
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.85
|VOLUME
|420103
|52-Week high
|14.75
|52-Week low
|3.40
|P/E
|471.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|237
|Buy Price
|4.65
|Buy Qty
|27599.00
|Sell Price
|4.70
|Sell Qty
|4500.00
About JMT Auto Ltd.
On 1 Mar.'89, JMT Auto Ltd., formerly knwon as Jamshedpur Metal Treat (JMTL) was incorporated as a private limited company to take over the running business of Metal Treat Company, an ancillary of TELCO, engaged in pickling jobs. It was converted into a public limited company on 21 Apr.'92. It is having manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Dharwad (Karnataka). As the company w...> More
JMT Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|237
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|471.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jun 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
JMT Auto Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.73
|69.26
|19.45
|Other Income
|1.49
|0.63
|136.51
|Total Income
|84.23
|69.89
|20.52
|Total Expenses
|69.51
|54.91
|26.59
|Operating Profit
|14.72
|14.97
|-1.67
|Net Profit
|0.77
|1.73
|-55.49
|Equity Capital
|50.38
|50.38
|-
JMT Auto Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Talbros Auto.
|272.30
|2.08
|336.29
|Omax Autos
|155.85
|1.96
|333.36
|Samkrg Pistons
|289.00
|-0.62
|283.80
|JMT Auto
|4.71
|-4.85
|237.29
|Bimetal Bearings
|576.40
|0.59
|220.76
|Sundaram Brake
|539.90
|1.68
|212.18
|Jay Ushin
|549.00
|-4.98
|211.91
JMT Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JMT Auto Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|-4.08%
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-10.11%
|-8.74%
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-4.46%
|-6.93%
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|16.87%
|17.50%
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|-63.46%
|-64.53%
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|-70.89%
|-70.99%
|17.24%
|19.07%
JMT Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.71
|
|5.09
|Week Low/High
|4.51
|
|5.09
|Month Low/High
|4.51
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.45
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|73.00
