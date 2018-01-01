JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd.

BSE: 523398 Sector: Engineering
NSE: JCHAC ISIN Code: INE782A01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2484.95 127.35
(5.40%)
OPEN

2360.45

 HIGH

2595.00

 LOW

2360.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2486.25 122.25
(5.17%)
OPEN

2394.95

 HIGH

2608.80

 LOW

2366.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2360.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2357.60
VOLUME 2195
52-Week high 2775.00
52-Week low 1440.00
P/E 79.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,757
Buy Price 2484.95
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2360.45
CLOSE 2357.60
VOLUME 2195
52-Week high 2775.00
52-Week low 1440.00
P/E 79.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,757
Buy Price 2484.95
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

A member of the Lalbhai group, Amtrex Hitachi Appliances Ltd (AHAL) formerly known as Amtrex Appliances (AAL) was incorporated in Dec.'84, as Acquest Air-conditioning Systems (P) Ltd Company. It was converted into a deemed public limited company in Jun.'89. On 22, Jan.' 99 it issued 5165490 equity shares to Hitachi., Japan and Hitachi India Pvt Ltd., on prefrential basis making Hitachi group co-pr...> More

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,757
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 79.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 182.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 13.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 377.4 260.45 44.9
Other Income 1.53 1.67 -8.38
Total Income 378.93 262.12 44.56
Total Expenses 367.86 259.34 41.84
Operating Profit 11.08 2.78 298.56
Net Profit -1.77 -7.81 77.34
Equity Capital 27.19 27.19 -
> More on Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Financials Results

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 12569.32
TTK Prestige 6653.60 0.45 7684.91
Blue Star 790.55 -0.40 7589.28
Johnson Con. Hit 2484.95 5.40 6756.58
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 2.02 5862.77
IFB Inds. 1325.80 -1.50 5372.14
Dixon Technolog. 3456.20 0.21 3915.87
> More on Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Peer Group

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.25
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.79
Insurance 3.43
Mutual Funds 10.63
Indian Public 7.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.69
> More on Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.25% 7.70% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.16% 6.95% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.22% -5.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.54% 28.32% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 65.66% 65.75% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 94.68% 106.85% 17.24% 19.02%

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2360.45
2595.00
Week Low/High 2250.00
2595.00
Month Low/High 2181.00
2595.00
YEAR Low/High 1440.00
2775.00
All TIME Low/High 9.14
2775.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India: