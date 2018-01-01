You are here » Home
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd.
|BSE: 523398
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: JCHAC
|ISIN Code: INE782A01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2484.95
|
127.35
(5.40%)
|
OPEN
2360.45
|
HIGH
2595.00
|
LOW
2360.45
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2486.25
|
122.25
(5.17%)
|
OPEN
2394.95
|
HIGH
2608.80
|
LOW
2366.25
|OPEN
|2360.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2357.60
|VOLUME
|2195
|52-Week high
|2775.00
|52-Week low
|1440.00
|P/E
|79.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,757
|Buy Price
|2484.95
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd
A member of the Lalbhai group, Amtrex Hitachi Appliances Ltd (AHAL) formerly known as Amtrex Appliances (AAL) was incorporated in Dec.'84, as Acquest Air-conditioning Systems (P) Ltd Company. It was converted into a deemed public limited company in Jun.'89. On 22, Jan.' 99 it issued 5165490 equity shares to Hitachi., Japan and Hitachi India Pvt Ltd., on prefrential basis making Hitachi group co-pr...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.25%
|7.70%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.16%
|6.95%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.22%
|-5.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.54%
|28.32%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|65.66%
|65.75%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|94.68%
|106.85%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2360.45
|
|2595.00
|Week Low/High
|2250.00
|
|2595.00
|Month Low/High
|2181.00
|
|2595.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1440.00
|
|2775.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.14
|
|2775.00
