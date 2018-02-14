You are here » Home
Joindre Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531861
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE024B01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
29.90
|
0.30
(1.01%)
|
OPEN
30.00
|
HIGH
31.80
|
LOW
29.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Joindre Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Joindre Capital Services Ltd.
Joindre Capital Services Ltd
Joindre Capital Services Ltd is a pioneer in the field in Retail Broking. The company was incorporated in the year 1995 by a group of professionals with vast & rich experience in Indian Capital Market. In the era of rapid changes in Indian stock markets, Joindre has been successful in spreading its presence throughout the country in a short span of time.
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.1
|4.43
|37.7
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.07
|-11.21
|Total Income
|7.05
|5.5
|28.18
|Total Expenses
|6.15
|4.37
|40.73
|Operating Profit
|0.91
|1.13
|-19.47
|Net Profit
|0.61
|0.68
|-10.29
|Equity Capital
|13.84
|13.84
| -
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|64.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|171.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.20
|
|31.80
|Week Low/High
|28.65
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|28.65
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|91.00
Quick Links for Joindre Capital Services: