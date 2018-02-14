JUST IN
Joindre Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 531861 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE024B01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 29.90 0.30
(1.01%)
OPEN

30.00

 HIGH

31.80

 LOW

29.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Joindre Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Joindre Capital Services Ltd.

Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Joindre Capital Services Ltd is a pioneer in the field in Retail Broking. The company was incorporated in the year 1995 by a group of professionals with vast & rich experience in Indian Capital Market. In the era of rapid changes in Indian stock markets, Joindre has been successful in spreading its presence throughout the country in a short span of time. Joindre is proud of being one amongst t...> More

Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.1 4.43 37.7
Other Income 0.95 1.07 -11.21
Total Income 7.05 5.5 28.18
Total Expenses 6.15 4.37 40.73
Operating Profit 0.91 1.13 -19.47
Net Profit 0.61 0.68 -10.29
Equity Capital 13.84 13.84 -
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goldcrest Corpor 55.50 -0.72 41.96
HB Portfolio 34.95 -2.78 41.91
Frontline Sec. 70.65 3.90 41.90
Joindre Capital 29.90 1.01 41.38
Wall Street Fin. 35.50 2.16 41.07
Kothari Wrld Fin 54.50 -0.91 40.55
Sujala Trading & 69.30 5.00 39.64
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
Joindre Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.72% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 64.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 171.82% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Joindre Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.20
31.80
Week Low/High 28.65
37.00
Month Low/High 28.65
37.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
46.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
91.00

