Josts Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 505750
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE636D01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
1273.90
|
148.80
(13.23%)
|
OPEN
1205.00
|
HIGH
1347.00
|
LOW
1096.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Josts Engineering Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Josts Engineering Company Ltd.
Josts Engineering Company Ltd
Jost's Engineering Company, incorporated in 1907,carries on the business of electrical and mechanical engineering, and holds agencies for American, British and other European manufacturers of electrical and mechanical engineering equipment. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of material handling equipment and other engineering products.
In 1990-91, the industrial finishing division supplie...> More
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Josts Engineering Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.41
|17.35
|0.35
|Other Income
|3.06
|2.19
|39.73
|Total Income
|20.47
|19.53
|4.81
|Total Expenses
|18.83
|21.01
|-10.38
|Operating Profit
|1.64
|-1.47
|211.56
|Net Profit
|0.88
|-1.91
|146.07
|Equity Capital
|0.93
|0.76
| -
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.44%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-8.83%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|28.53%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|54.22%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|130.90%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|50.66%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1096.50
|
|1347.00
|Week Low/High
|1059.00
|
|1347.00
|Month Low/High
|1059.00
|
|1450.00
|YEAR Low/High
|533.26
|
|1720.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.52
|
|1720.00
