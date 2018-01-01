JUST IN
Josts Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 505750 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE636D01017
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 1273.90 148.80
(13.23%)
OPEN

1205.00

 HIGH

1347.00

 LOW

1096.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Josts Engineering Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Jost's Engineering Company, incorporated in 1907,carries on the business of electrical and mechanical engineering, and holds agencies for American, British and other European manufacturers of electrical and mechanical engineering equipment. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of material handling equipment and other engineering products. In 1990-91, the industrial finishing division supplie...

Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 212.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.41 17.35 0.35
Other Income 3.06 2.19 39.73
Total Income 20.47 19.53 4.81
Total Expenses 18.83 21.01 -10.38
Operating Profit 1.64 -1.47 211.56
Net Profit 0.88 -1.91 146.07
Equity Capital 0.93 0.76 -
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intl. Conveyors 21.20 -4.93 143.10
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1273.90 13.23 118.47
Intl. Combustion 441.00 0.31 105.40
Swiss Glascoat 162.00 -3.49 105.30
GEE 43.75 0.34 103.47
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.48
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.87
Josts Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.44% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -8.83% NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month 28.53% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month 54.22% NA 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year 130.90% NA 16.65% 16.13%
3 Year 50.66% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Josts Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1096.50
1347.00
Week Low/High 1059.00
1347.00
Month Low/High 1059.00
1450.00
YEAR Low/High 533.26
1720.00
All TIME Low/High 16.52
1720.00

