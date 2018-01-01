JUST IN
JPT Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530985 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE630C01012
BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar 18.05 -0.95
(-5.00%)
OPEN

18.05

 HIGH

18.05

 LOW

18.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan JPT Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About JPT Securities Ltd.

JPT Securities Ltd

JPT Securities Ltd is a Non-Banking Financial Company presently engaged in the business of Investments. The company is engaged in the business of dealing in shares and securities, providing financial services such as bill discounting, investment in shares, etc. Apart from this it also provides corporate advisory and electricity generation through windmills. The company is based in Mumbai, India. ...> More

JPT Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

JPT Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 0.41 -56.1
Other Income -
Total Income 0.18 0.41 -56.1
Total Expenses 0.06 0.03 100
Operating Profit 0.12 0.38 -68.42
Net Profit 0.08 0.38 -78.95
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
JPT Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Libord Sec. 11.00 4.76 5.50
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
JPT Securities 18.05 -5.00 5.43
GSB Finance 8.89 -4.92 5.33
Parnami Credits 15.85 -4.80 5.31
Corporate Merch 16.00 4.92 5.28
JPT Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.45
JPT Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 48.68% NA 17.24% 19.01%

JPT Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
18.05
Week Low/High 18.05
18.00
Month Low/High 18.05
19.00
YEAR Low/High 13.00
22.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
353.00

