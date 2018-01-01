JPT Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530985
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE630C01012
|BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar
|18.05
|
-0.95
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
18.05
|
HIGH
18.05
|
LOW
18.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|JPT Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|21.80
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|3.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.05
|Sell Qty
|1245.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About JPT Securities Ltd.
JPT Securities Ltd is a Non-Banking Financial Company presently engaged in the business of Investments. The company is engaged in the business of dealing in shares and securities, providing financial services such as bill discounting, investment in shares, etc. Apart from this it also provides corporate advisory and electricity generation through windmills. The company is based in Mumbai, India. ...> More
JPT Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.58
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.56
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Forthcoming Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 33 And Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing
-
Submission Of Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
-
Filing Of Revised Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2017 Pursuant To Regu
-
-
JPT Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|0.41
|-56.1
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.41
|-56.1
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.38
|-68.42
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.38
|-78.95
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
JPT Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Libord Sec.
|11.00
|4.76
|5.50
|Typhoon Fin Ser
|18.30
|4.87
|5.49
|V B Desai Fin.
|12.00
|1.27
|5.44
|JPT Securities
|18.05
|-5.00
|5.43
|GSB Finance
|8.89
|-4.92
|5.33
|Parnami Credits
|15.85
|-4.80
|5.31
|Corporate Merch
|16.00
|4.92
|5.28
JPT Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JPT Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|48.68%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
JPT Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.05
|Week Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.00
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|353.00
Quick Links for JPT Securities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices