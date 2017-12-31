You are here » Home
» Company
» JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 506016
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE022M01029
|
BSE
LIVE
14:42 | 09 Mar
|
1.00
|
0.04
(4.17%)
|
OPEN
1.00
|
HIGH
1.00
|
LOW
1.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.96
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|0.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.96
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|1.00
|Sell Qty
|4900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.00
|CLOSE
|0.96
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|0.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.96
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|1.00
|Sell Qty
|4900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company is engaged in infrastructure and trading businesses in India. It also manufactures iron or non alloy steel rolls, bars, and plates. The company was formerly known as Jalgaon Re-Rolling Industries Limited and changed its name to JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd in March 2011. JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is...> More
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.01%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-20.63%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-24.24%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-48.98%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-98.62%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|Week Low/High
|0.95
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.95
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.95
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|210.00
Quick Links for JRI Industries & Infrastructure: