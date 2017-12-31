JUST IN
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 506016 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE022M01029
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 09 Mar 1.00 0.04
(4.17%)
OPEN

1.00

 HIGH

1.00

 LOW

1.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.96
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 0.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.96
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 1.00
Sell Qty 4900.00
About JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company is engaged in infrastructure and trading businesses in India. It also manufactures iron or non alloy steel rolls, bars, and plates. The company was formerly known as Jalgaon Re-Rolling Industries Limited and changed its name to JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd in March 2011.

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.05 -80
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.05 -80
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 5.31 5.31 -
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Purohit Const. 6.58 4.94 2.90
Pacheli Indust. 7.30 -4.95 2.72
JRI Inds. 1.00 4.17 2.65
Spring Field Inf 5.00 4.17 2.62
Jainco Projects 2.20 -4.35 2.20
Ashram Online 1.48 4.96 1.78
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.97
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.01% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -20.00% NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month -20.63% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month -24.24% NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year -48.98% NA 16.66% 16.12%
3 Year -98.62% NA 16.72% 18.38%

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.00
1.00
Week Low/High 0.95
1.00
Month Low/High 0.95
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.95
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
210.00

