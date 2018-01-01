JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » JSL Industries Ltd

JSL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 504080 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE581L01018
BSE LIVE 10:25 | 12 Mar 100.05 -3.95
(-3.80%)
OPEN

100.05

 HIGH

100.05

 LOW

100.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan JSL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 100.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 104.00
VOLUME 62
52-Week high 130.00
52-Week low 98.85
P/E 69.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 100.05
Buy Qty 38.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 100.05
CLOSE 104.00
VOLUME 62
52-Week high 130.00
52-Week low 98.85
P/E 69.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 100.05
Buy Qty 38.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About JSL Industries Ltd.

JSL Industries Ltd

JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group is engineering product company dealin in Switchgears and allied products. The company has its plant at Mogar in Anand District of Gujarat. ...> More

JSL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 227.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

JSL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.31 11 2.82
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 11.34 11.03 2.81
Total Expenses 10.81 10.22 5.77
Operating Profit 0.53 0.81 -34.57
Net Profit -0.13 -
Equity Capital 1.17 1.12 -
> More on JSL Industries Ltd Financials Results

JSL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neueon Towers 3.70 3.93 20.92
Switching Tech. 76.70 -4.96 18.79
W S Inds. 5.80 -3.33 12.26
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71
Tarapur Trans 5.61 0.18 10.94
Marsons 4.20 -4.98 10.50
Tumus Electric 72.15 -4.94 9.31
> More on JSL Industries Ltd Peer Group

JSL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.91
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 12.67
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.22
> More on JSL Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

JSL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.62% -0.95%
3 Month -3.84% NA 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.93% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.58% 16.01%
3 Year -65.79% NA 16.64% 18.26%

JSL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.05
100.05
Week Low/High 0.00
100.05
Month Low/High 100.05
104.00
YEAR Low/High 98.85
130.00
All TIME Low/High 15.50
383.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for JSL Industries: