JSL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 504080
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE581L01018
|BSE LIVE 10:25 | 12 Mar
|100.05
|
-3.95
(-3.80%)
|
OPEN
100.05
|
HIGH
100.05
|
LOW
100.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|JSL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|100.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.00
|VOLUME
|62
|52-Week high
|130.00
|52-Week low
|98.85
|P/E
|69.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|100.05
|Buy Qty
|38.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About JSL Industries Ltd.
JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group is engineering product company dealin in Switchgears and allied products. The company has its plant at Mogar in Anand District of Gujarat. ...> More
JSL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|69.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|227.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Announcement
JSL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.31
|11
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|11.34
|11.03
|2.81
|Total Expenses
|10.81
|10.22
|5.77
|Operating Profit
|0.53
|0.81
|-34.57
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.17
|1.12
|-
JSL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Neueon Towers
|3.70
|3.93
|20.92
|Switching Tech.
|76.70
|-4.96
|18.79
|W S Inds.
|5.80
|-3.33
|12.26
|JSL Inds.
|100.05
|-3.80
|11.71
|Tarapur Trans
|5.61
|0.18
|10.94
|Marsons
|4.20
|-4.98
|10.50
|Tumus Electric
|72.15
|-4.94
|9.31
JSL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JSL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.62%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-3.84%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.93%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.58%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-65.79%
|NA
|16.64%
|18.26%
JSL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.05
|
|100.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|100.05
|Month Low/High
|100.05
|
|104.00
|YEAR Low/High
|98.85
|
|130.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.50
|
|383.00
