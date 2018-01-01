JUST IN
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

BSE: 530019 Sector: Health care
NSE: JUBILANT ISIN Code: INE700A01033
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 804.35 7.90
(0.99%)
OPEN

807.00

 HIGH

809.00

 LOW

796.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 804.25 8.65
(1.09%)
OPEN

803.45

 HIGH

809.75

 LOW

796.70
About Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (JLSL) (formerly - Jubilant Organosys Limited) is an integrated pharmaceutical industry player having presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain. The Company was incorporated in 21st June of the year 1978 JLSL are a collaborative and innovative provider of products and services to the global life sciences industry striving to accelerate the process of pharmaceut...> More

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,813
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 63.14
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2067.76 1458.22 41.8
Other Income 3.22 5.12 -37.11
Total Income 2070.98 1463.34 41.52
Total Expenses 1650.92 1126.4 46.57
Operating Profit 420.06 336.94 24.67
Net Profit 212.84 118.11 80.2
Equity Capital 15.58 15.57 -
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 19058.77
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 11902.88
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 11699.36
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.03
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 20.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.27
Indian Public 12.38
Custodians 2.21
Other 5.33
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 649 PDF IconDetails
10/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 342 PDF IconDetails
05/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 317 PDF IconDetails
06/06 Dynamic Levels Buy 340 PDF IconDetails
25/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 355 PDF IconDetails
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.46% -3.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.29% -14.63% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.79% 16.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.19% 15.20% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 7.43% 7.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 390.76% 411.12% 17.24% 19.01%

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 796.20
809.00
Week Low/High 783.00
876.00
Month Low/High 783.00
1004.00
YEAR Low/High 600.00
1039.00
All TIME Low/High 3.51
1039.00

