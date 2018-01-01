You are here » Home
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
|BSE: 530019
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: JUBILANT
|ISIN Code: INE700A01033
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
804.35
|
7.90
(0.99%)
|
OPEN
807.00
|
HIGH
809.00
|
LOW
796.20
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
804.25
|
8.65
(1.09%)
|
OPEN
803.45
|
HIGH
809.75
|
LOW
796.70
About Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (JLSL) (formerly - Jubilant Organosys Limited) is an integrated pharmaceutical industry player having presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain. The Company was incorporated in 21st June of the year 1978 JLSL are a collaborative and innovative provider of products and services to the global life sciences industry striving to accelerate the process of pharmaceut...> More
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2067.76
|1458.22
|41.8
|Other Income
|3.22
|5.12
|-37.11
|Total Income
|2070.98
|1463.34
|41.52
|Total Expenses
|1650.92
|1126.4
|46.57
|Operating Profit
|420.06
|336.94
|24.67
|Net Profit
|212.84
|118.11
|80.2
|Equity Capital
|15.58
|15.57
| -
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Peer Group
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - Research Reports
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.46%
|-3.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.29%
|-14.63%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.79%
|16.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.19%
|15.20%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|7.43%
|7.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|390.76%
|411.12%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|796.20
|
|809.00
|Week Low/High
|783.00
|
|876.00
|Month Low/High
|783.00
|
|1004.00
|YEAR Low/High
|600.00
|
|1039.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.51
|
|1039.00
Quick Links for Jubilant Life Sciences: