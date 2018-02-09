Jumbo Bag Ltd.
|BSE: 516078
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JUMBO
|ISIN Code: INE699D01015
|BSE 15:17 | 08 Mar
|14.85
|
0.45
(3.13%)
|
OPEN
13.90
|
HIGH
14.85
|
LOW
13.70
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 08 Jul
|Jumbo Bag Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.40
|VOLUME
|3588
|52-Week high
|23.15
|52-Week low
|12.25
|P/E
|16.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|13.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|14.85
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|7.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.40
|VOLUME
|643
|52-Week high
|7.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.90
|CLOSE
|14.40
|VOLUME
|3588
|52-Week high
|23.15
|52-Week low
|12.25
|P/E
|16.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|13.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|14.85
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|7.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.40
|VOLUME
|643
|52-Week high
|7.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12.43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Jumbo Bag Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'90, Jumbo Bag (JBL) was converted into a public limited company on 24 Oct.'91. It was promoted by G Sudhakar, G P N Gupta, G V Chalapathi, G Muralidhar and G Radhakrishna. JBL entered into a technical collaboration with Structure Flex (SFL), UK, to supply know-how and technical information and assistance for mass production of jumbo bags. The...> More
Jumbo Bag Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
Jumbo Bag Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.72
|26.47
|4.72
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.19
|-89.47
|Total Income
|27.74
|26.66
|4.05
|Total Expenses
|26.12
|24.62
|6.09
|Operating Profit
|1.62
|2.05
|-20.98
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.22
|18.18
|Equity Capital
|8.37
|8.37
|-
Jumbo Bag Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trans Freight
|22.25
|0.00
|16.20
|Urbaknitt Fabs
|49.15
|0.00
|15.14
|Salguti Industri
|19.00
|-5.00
|14.33
|Jumbo Bag
|14.85
|3.13
|12.43
|Press. Senstive
|8.03
|4.97
|11.92
|Neo Corp Intern
|2.76
|-3.50
|10.49
|KCCL Plastic
|1.87
|-4.59
|9.85
Jumbo Bag Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jumbo Bag Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.30%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|189.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jumbo Bag Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.70
|
|14.85
|Week Low/High
|13.70
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|13.70
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.25
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|78.00
Quick Links for Jumbo Bag:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices