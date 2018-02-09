JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jumbo Bag Ltd

Jumbo Bag Ltd.

BSE: 516078 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JUMBO ISIN Code: INE699D01015
BSE 15:17 | 08 Mar 14.85 0.45
(3.13%)
OPEN

13.90

 HIGH

14.85

 LOW

13.70
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 08 Jul Jumbo Bag Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.40
VOLUME 3588
52-Week high 23.15
52-Week low 12.25
P/E 16.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 13.75
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 14.85
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 13.90
CLOSE 14.40
VOLUME 3588
52-Week high 23.15
52-Week low 12.25
P/E 16.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 13.75
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 14.85
Sell Qty 99.00

About Jumbo Bag Ltd.

Jumbo Bag Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'90, Jumbo Bag (JBL) was converted into a public limited company on 24 Oct.'91. It was promoted by G Sudhakar, G P N Gupta, G V Chalapathi, G Muralidhar and G Radhakrishna. JBL entered into a technical collaboration with Structure Flex (SFL), UK, to supply know-how and technical information and assistance for mass production of jumbo bags. The...> More

Jumbo Bag Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jumbo Bag Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.72 26.47 4.72
Other Income 0.02 0.19 -89.47
Total Income 27.74 26.66 4.05
Total Expenses 26.12 24.62 6.09
Operating Profit 1.62 2.05 -20.98
Net Profit 0.26 0.22 18.18
Equity Capital 8.37 8.37 -
> More on Jumbo Bag Ltd Financials Results

Jumbo Bag Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Urbaknitt Fabs 49.15 0.00 15.14
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
> More on Jumbo Bag Ltd Peer Group

Jumbo Bag Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.19
Indian Public 51.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.38
> More on Jumbo Bag Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jumbo Bag Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.41% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.30% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 189.47% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jumbo Bag Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.70
14.85
Week Low/High 13.70
17.00
Month Low/High 13.70
19.00
YEAR Low/High 12.25
23.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
78.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jumbo Bag: