Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 507987
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE990E01016
|BSE LIVE 12:42 | 17 Apr
|Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.27
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|4.27
|52-Week low
|4.27
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|4.27
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd.
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) And Limited Review Report For Quarter Ended 31St December
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) Reconciliation Table For IND AS And Limited Review
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) And Limited Review For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Se
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Minolta Finance
|0.52
|-3.70
|0.52
|Indo Credit Cap.
|0.66
|-4.35
|0.48
|Devki Leasing
|1.26
|5.00
|0.44
|Jupiter Inds.
|4.27
|0.00
|0.43
|DFL Infra
|0.72
|0.00
|0.43
|GSL Securities
|1.26
|0.80
|0.41
|Silicon Valley
|0.03
|0.00
|0.39
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.15%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.72%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.10%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.76%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.83%
|18.43%
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.27
|
|4.27
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.27
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.27
|YEAR Low/High
|4.27
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|25.00
