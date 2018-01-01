JUST IN
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 507987 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE990E01016
BSE LIVE 12:42 | 17 Apr Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.27
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 4.27
52-Week low 4.27
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 4.27
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd.

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 1 1 -
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.35
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.30
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.15% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.46% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.72% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.10% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.76% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.83% 18.43%

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.27
4.27
Week Low/High 0.00
4.27
Month Low/High 0.00
4.27
YEAR Low/High 4.27
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
25.00

