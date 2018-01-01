JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Justride Enterprises Ltd

Justride Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 531035 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE432F01024
BSE 10:43 | 30 Oct Justride Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Justride Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.60
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.40
52-Week low 7.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.60
CLOSE 7.60
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 8.40
52-Week low 7.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Justride Enterprises Ltd.

Justride Enterprises Ltd

Justride Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -65.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Justride Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 -
Operating Profit -0.05 -
Net Profit -0.05 -
Equity Capital 4.73 4.73 -
> More on Justride Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Justride Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
Koa Tools India 0.25 0.00 0.87
Guj. Toolroom 11.70 -4.72 0.82
Justride Enterp. 7.60 0.00 0.36
MPF Systems 3.71 4.80 0.06
Mirch Tech. 0.44 4.76 0.04
> More on Justride Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Justride Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.93
> More on Justride Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Justride Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Justride Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.60
7.60
Week Low/High 0.00
7.60
Month Low/High 0.00
7.60
YEAR Low/High 7.60
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
37.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Justride Enterprises: