Justride Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 531035
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE432F01024
|BSE 10:43 | 30 Oct
|Justride Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Justride Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.60
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|8.40
|52-Week low
|7.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Justride Enterprises Ltd.
Justride Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-65.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.12
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requireme
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints In Terms Of Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday December 14Th 2017
Justride Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.73
|4.73
|-
Justride Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Solid Carbide
|0.36
|-2.70
|0.98
|Koa Tools India
|0.25
|0.00
|0.87
|Guj. Toolroom
|11.70
|-4.72
|0.82
|Justride Enterp.
|7.60
|0.00
|0.36
|MPF Systems
|3.71
|4.80
|0.06
|Mirch Tech.
|0.44
|4.76
|0.04
Justride Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Justride Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Justride Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.60
|
|7.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.60
|YEAR Low/High
|7.60
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|37.00
