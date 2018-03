JVL Agro Industries Ltd

JVL Agro Industries Limited is an India-based vegetable oil solution company. The Company is engaged in the production of vanaspati, refined oil, mustard oil, DOC and trading of goods. The Companys Jhoola brand is available in 17 Indian states and two Union territories. The Company manufactures the packaging for all its products. The Company exports animal/poultry feed raw material to countri...> More