Jyoti Ltd.

BSE: 504076 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE511D01012
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 53.60 2.20
(4.28%)
OPEN

53.55

 HIGH

53.60

 LOW

53.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jyoti Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 53.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.40
VOLUME 5675
52-Week high 68.40
52-Week low 38.15
P/E 69.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 92
Buy Price 53.60
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jyoti Ltd.

Jyoti Ltd

Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. It manufactures hydraulic and electrical engineering goods, ceramic products and agricultural equipments. It exports HT switchgear products to Oman, hydel systems to Malaysia and other pr...> More

Jyoti Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   92
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -202.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jyoti Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.78 58.82 -40.87
Other Income 0.46 0.65 -29.23
Total Income 35.24 59.47 -40.74
Total Expenses 37.26 55.66 -33.06
Operating Profit -2.02 3.81 -153.02
Net Profit -4.72 -19.86 76.23
Equity Capital 17.13 17.13 -
Jyoti Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eon Elect. 81.70 -2.27 138.07
EMCO 15.25 -5.57 103.55
Jyoti Structures 8.96 -3.66 98.16
Jyoti 53.60 4.28 91.82
IMP Powers 98.25 1.60 84.89
High Energy Bat. 460.00 3.65 82.34
Rexnord Electr. 66.00 -2.94 73.66
Jyoti Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.66
Banks/FIs 3.77
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.56
Jyoti Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 10.52% NA 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month 2.19% NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month 8.17% NA 1.59% 0.86%
6 Month 16.40% NA 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year 9.61% NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year -16.45% NA 16.69% 18.24%

Jyoti Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.00
53.60
Week Low/High 44.60
53.60
Month Low/High 44.60
53.60
YEAR Low/High 38.15
68.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
208.00

