Jyoti Ltd.
|BSE: 504076
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE511D01012
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|53.60
|
2.20
(4.28%)
|
OPEN
53.55
|
HIGH
53.60
|
LOW
53.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jyoti Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jyoti Ltd.
Originally an engineering department of Alembic Chemical Works, Jyoti made a small beginning in the manufacturing line in 1935. This manufacturing venture was established in 1943 as a separate limited company. It manufactures hydraulic and electrical engineering goods, ceramic products and agricultural equipments. It exports HT switchgear products to Oman, hydel systems to Malaysia and other pr...> More
Jyoti Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|92
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|69.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-202.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.27
Jyoti Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|34.78
|58.82
|-40.87
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.65
|-29.23
|Total Income
|35.24
|59.47
|-40.74
|Total Expenses
|37.26
|55.66
|-33.06
|Operating Profit
|-2.02
|3.81
|-153.02
|Net Profit
|-4.72
|-19.86
|76.23
|Equity Capital
|17.13
|17.13
|-
Jyoti Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eon Elect.
|81.70
|-2.27
|138.07
|EMCO
|15.25
|-5.57
|103.55
|Jyoti Structures
|8.96
|-3.66
|98.16
|Jyoti
|53.60
|4.28
|91.82
|IMP Powers
|98.25
|1.60
|84.89
|High Energy Bat.
|460.00
|3.65
|82.34
|Rexnord Electr.
|66.00
|-2.94
|73.66
Jyoti Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jyoti Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|10.52%
|NA
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|2.19%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|8.17%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|16.40%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|9.61%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-16.45%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.24%
Jyoti Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.00
|
|53.60
|Week Low/High
|44.60
|
|53.60
|Month Low/High
|44.60
|
|53.60
|YEAR Low/High
|38.15
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|208.00
