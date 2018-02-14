Jyoti Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 523876
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE432D01011
|BSE 13:23 | 19 Feb
|0.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.55
|
HIGH
0.55
|
LOW
0.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jyoti Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.55
|VOLUME
|102
|52-Week high
|0.60
|52-Week low
|0.36
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.55
|Sell Qty
|98.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jyoti Overseas Ltd.
Jyoti Overseas (JOL) was incorporated in 1974 and promoted by B L Somani. It is managed by chairman B L Somani and managing director Pramod Somani. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Jyoti Overseas (US). JOL is a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial fabrics, with a major portion of the company's earnings coming from exports. The company was awarded the Star Exp...> More
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-46.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Quarterly Result Dec 17 With Quarterly Result And Limited Review Report Dec 17
-
-
-
Financial Half Yearly Result Sep 17 Submission As Per Requirement Of BSE
-
-
Financial Result Quarter And Half Year Ended September 2017 In Board Meeting Dated 04.12.17 With Sta
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.11
|-63.64
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.09
|55.56
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.13
|46.15
|Equity Capital
|6.46
|6.46
|-
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Supra Trends
|12.23
|-4.97
|0.61
|Chitradurga Spin
|11.80
|3.51
|0.54
|Oxford Inds
|0.78
|-4.88
|0.46
|Jyoti Overseas
|0.55
|0.00
|0.36
|Citizen Yarns
|0.45
|0.00
|0.28
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.55
|
|0.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.55
|Month Low/High
|0.55
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.36
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|73.00
