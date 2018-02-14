JUST IN
Jyoti Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 523876 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE432D01011
BSE 13:23 | 19 Feb 0.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.55

 HIGH

0.55

 LOW

0.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jyoti Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jyoti Overseas Ltd.

Jyoti Overseas Ltd

Jyoti Overseas (JOL) was incorporated in 1974 and promoted by B L Somani. It is managed by chairman B L Somani and managing director Pramod Somani. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Jyoti Overseas (US). JOL is a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial fabrics, with a major portion of the company's earnings coming from exports. The company was awarded the Star Exp...> More

Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -46.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.11 -63.64
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.09 55.56
Net Profit -0.07 -0.13 46.15
Equity Capital 6.46 6.46 -
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Citizen Yarns 0.45 0.00 0.28
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 47.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.99
Jyoti Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jyoti Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.55
0.55
Week Low/High 0.00
0.55
Month Low/High 0.55
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.36
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.21
73.00

