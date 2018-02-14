Jyoti Overseas Ltd

Jyoti Overseas (JOL) was incorporated in 1974 and promoted by B L Somani. It is managed by chairman B L Somani and managing director Pramod Somani. The company has a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Jyoti Overseas (US). JOL is a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial fabrics, with a major portion of the company's earnings coming from exports. The company was awarded the Star Exp...> More