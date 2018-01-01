Jyoti Structures Ltd.
|BSE: 513250
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: JYOTISTRUC
|ISIN Code: INE197A01024
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|8.91
|
-0.39
(-4.19%)
|
OPEN
9.17
|
HIGH
9.66
|
LOW
8.91
|NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|9.00
|
-0.30
(-3.23%)
|
OPEN
9.35
|
HIGH
9.50
|
LOW
8.90
|OPEN
|9.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.30
|VOLUME
|54841
|52-Week high
|15.54
|52-Week low
|6.98
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|98
|Buy Price
|8.90
|Buy Qty
|1600.00
|Sell Price
|9.00
|Sell Qty
|2800.00
About Jyoti Structures Ltd.
Jyoti Structures Ltd is one of India's leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The company is engaged in the business of providing turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. They have three main lines of operation, namely Transmission Lines, Substations and Rural Electrification. The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company. Th...> More
Jyoti Structures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|98
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-126.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.07
Announcement
-
Submission Of Copies Of Notice Of Meeting Of The Board (RP) To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Fi
-
Board Meeting (RP) On February 12 2018 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of Th
-
-
Jyoti Structures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|144.54
|226.56
|-36.2
|Other Income
|3.3
|6.59
|-49.92
|Total Income
|147.84
|233.15
|-36.59
|Total Expenses
|286.27
|238.57
|19.99
|Operating Profit
|-138.43
|-5.42
|-2454.06
|Net Profit
|-364.17
|-199.02
|-82.98
|Equity Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|-
Jyoti Structures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shilchar Tech.
|385.00
|2.03
|146.68
|Eon Elect.
|80.50
|-3.71
|136.04
|EMCO
|15.20
|-5.88
|103.21
|Jyoti Structures
|8.91
|-4.19
|97.61
|Jyoti
|53.95
|4.96
|92.42
|IMP Powers
|94.00
|-2.79
|81.22
|High Energy Bat.
|445.00
|0.27
|79.65
Jyoti Structures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jyoti Structures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.82%
|-12.20%
|0.58%
|-0.28%
|1 Month
|-18.48%
|-15.09%
|-1.04%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|-4.50%
|-6.74%
|2.15%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|-24.81%
|-16.67%
|5.55%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|17.26%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|-70.98%
|-71.83%
|17.33%
|19.09%
Jyoti Structures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.91
|
|9.66
|Week Low/High
|8.91
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.91
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.98
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.14
|
|328.00
