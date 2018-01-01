JUST IN
Jyoti Structures Ltd.

BSE: 513250 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: JYOTISTRUC ISIN Code: INE197A01024
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 8.91 -0.39
(-4.19%)
OPEN

9.17

 HIGH

9.66

 LOW

8.91
NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 9.00 -0.30
(-3.23%)
OPEN

9.35

 HIGH

9.50

 LOW

8.90
About Jyoti Structures Ltd.

Jyoti Structures Ltd

Jyoti Structures Ltd is one of India's leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The company is engaged in the business of providing turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. They have three main lines of operation, namely Transmission Lines, Substations and Rural Electrification. The company is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company.

Jyoti Structures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   98
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -126.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jyoti Structures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 144.54 226.56 -36.2
Other Income 3.3 6.59 -49.92
Total Income 147.84 233.15 -36.59
Total Expenses 286.27 238.57 19.99
Operating Profit -138.43 -5.42 -2454.06
Net Profit -364.17 -199.02 -82.98
Equity Capital 21.91 21.91 -
Jyoti Structures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shilchar Tech. 385.00 2.03 146.68
Eon Elect. 80.50 -3.71 136.04
EMCO 15.20 -5.88 103.21
Jyoti Structures 8.91 -4.19 97.61
Jyoti 53.95 4.96 92.42
IMP Powers 94.00 -2.79 81.22
High Energy Bat. 445.00 0.27 79.65
Jyoti Structures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.17
Banks/FIs 2.10
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.30
Indian Public 56.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.68
Jyoti Structures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.82% -12.20% 0.58% -0.28%
1 Month -18.48% -15.09% -1.04% -0.25%
3 Month -4.50% -6.74% 2.15% 1.59%
6 Month -24.81% -16.67% 5.55% 4.97%
1 Year -0.34% 0.56% 17.26% 16.82%
3 Year -70.98% -71.83% 17.33% 19.09%

Jyoti Structures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.91
9.66
Week Low/High 8.91
10.00
Month Low/High 8.91
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.98
16.00
All TIME Low/High 2.14
328.00

