K G Denim Ltd.
|BSE: 500239
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KGDENIM
|ISIN Code: INE104A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|55.00
|
-0.25
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
55.00
|
HIGH
57.50
|
LOW
54.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|K G Denim Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|55.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.25
|VOLUME
|83595
|52-Week high
|107.70
|52-Week low
|52.50
|P/E
|28.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|141
|Buy Price
|54.55
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|55.00
|Sell Qty
|79.00
About K G Denim Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.'92, K G Denim (KGDL) was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam palayam in Tamilnadu. Commercial production started in Jan.'94. It produces denim fabric of different sizes, shades, weaves, blends and weights. The colours include indigo blue, sul...> More
K G Denim Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|141
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.35
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
K G Denim Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|156.93
|164.54
|-4.63
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.2
|-10
|Total Income
|157.11
|164.74
|-4.63
|Total Expenses
|140.96
|144.87
|-2.7
|Operating Profit
|16.15
|19.87
|-18.72
|Net Profit
|4.15
|6.42
|-35.36
|Equity Capital
|25.67
|25.67
|-
K G Denim Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Damodar Indust.
|141.90
|2.94
|157.93
|Morarjee Text.
|43.00
|2.14
|156.21
|Garden Silk Mill
|33.90
|0.00
|142.65
|K G Denim
|55.00
|-0.45
|141.07
|RDB Rasayans
|76.50
|-2.92
|135.48
|Kallam Spinning
|31.65
|0.48
|135.46
|Maral Overseas
|31.30
|0.48
|129.93
K G Denim Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
K G Denim Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.60%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-7.87%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-10.86%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-14.53%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-36.01%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|129.17%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.27%
K G Denim Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.30
|
|57.50
|Week Low/High
|53.35
|
|60.00
|Month Low/High
|53.35
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.50
|
|108.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|111.00
