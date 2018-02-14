K G Denim Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.'92, K G Denim (KGDL) was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam palayam in Tamilnadu. Commercial production started in Jan.'94. It produces denim fabric of different sizes, shades, weaves, blends and weights. The colours include indigo blue, sul...> More