K G Denim Ltd.

BSE: 500239 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KGDENIM ISIN Code: INE104A01012
BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 55.00 -0.25
(-0.45%)
OPEN

55.00

 HIGH

57.50

 LOW

54.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan K G Denim Ltd Not listed in NSE
About K G Denim Ltd.

K G Denim Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Jun.'92, K G Denim (KGDL) was promoted by K G Naidu and Kannapiran Mills to set up a unit to manufacture denim fabric with an installed capacity of 10.5 mln mtr pa at Jadayam palayam in Tamilnadu. Commercial production started in Jan.'94. It produces denim fabric of different sizes, shades, weaves, blends and weights. The colours include indigo blue, sul...> More

K G Denim Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   141
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

K G Denim Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 156.93 164.54 -4.63
Other Income 0.18 0.2 -10
Total Income 157.11 164.74 -4.63
Total Expenses 140.96 144.87 -2.7
Operating Profit 16.15 19.87 -18.72
Net Profit 4.15 6.42 -35.36
Equity Capital 25.67 25.67 -
K G Denim Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Damodar Indust. 141.90 2.94 157.93
Morarjee Text. 43.00 2.14 156.21
Garden Silk Mill 33.90 0.00 142.65
K G Denim 55.00 -0.45 141.07
RDB Rasayans 76.50 -2.92 135.48
Kallam Spinning 31.65 0.48 135.46
Maral Overseas 31.30 0.48 129.93
K G Denim Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 35.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.09
K G Denim Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.60% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month -7.87% NA -1.68% -0.94%
3 Month -10.86% NA 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month -14.53% NA 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year -36.01% NA 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 129.17% NA 16.57% 18.27%

K G Denim Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.30
57.50
Week Low/High 53.35
60.00
Month Low/High 53.35
62.00
YEAR Low/High 52.50
108.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
111.00

