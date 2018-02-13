K K Fincorp Ltd.
|BSE: 503669
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE509J01013
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 20 Feb
|10.45
|
0.48
(4.81%)
|
OPEN
10.45
|
HIGH
10.45
|
LOW
10.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|K K Fincorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.97
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|10.45
|52-Week low
|5.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|10.45
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About K K Fincorp Ltd.
K K Fincorp Ltd
K K Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
Announcement
K K Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.04
|25
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|5.6
|5.6
|-
K K Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Finaventure Cap.
|5.65
|4.82
|5.97
|Mindvision Cap.
|11.25
|-1.32
|5.96
|Provestment Serv
|11.55
|3.03
|5.89
|K K Fincorp
|10.45
|4.81
|5.85
|IFL Promoters
|0.80
|0.00
|5.81
|Kanungo Financi.
|12.50
|25.00
|5.79
|Bharat Bhushan
|17.05
|-3.67
|5.76
K K Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
K K Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
K K Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.45
|
|10.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|Month Low/High
|9.50
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.00
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|15.00
