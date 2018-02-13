JUST IN
K K Fincorp Ltd.

BSE: 503669 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE509J01013
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 20 Feb 10.45 0.48
(4.81%)
OPEN

10.45

 HIGH

10.45

 LOW

10.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan K K Fincorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.97
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 10.45
52-Week low 5.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 10.45
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About K K Fincorp Ltd.

K K Fincorp Ltd

K K Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

K K Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Net Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 5.6 5.6 -
K K Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96
Provestment Serv 11.55 3.03 5.89
K K Fincorp 10.45 4.81 5.85
IFL Promoters 0.80 0.00 5.81
Kanungo Financi. 12.50 25.00 5.79
Bharat Bhushan 17.05 -3.67 5.76
K K Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.93
K K Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.90%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.29%

K K Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.45
10.45
Week Low/High 0.00
10.45
Month Low/High 9.50
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.00
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
15.00

