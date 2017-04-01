JUST IN
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514221 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREEKRPOL ISIN Code: INE218A01028
About K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Shree Krishna Polyester, now Krishna Lifestyle Technologies Ltd (KLTL), a part of the Shree Krishna group, was promoted by R P Tayal in 1958. Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'87, KLTL went public in Dec.'92 with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40. It started as a twisting unit in 1989 at Silvassa, integrated backward into texturising at the same plant, and diversified into knitt...> More

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.65 8.28 40.7
Other Income -
Total Income 11.65 8.28 40.7
Total Expenses 11.03 7.23 52.56
Operating Profit 0.62 1.05 -40.95
Net Profit -15.56 -14.6 -6.58
Equity Capital 102.24 101.78 -
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
Asahi Indus. 2.94 0.00 19.52
K-Lifestyle 0.19 0.00 19.43
GTN Textiles 16.60 -3.77 19.32
A K Spintex 37.80 2.16 19.01
Mandhana Indus 5.71 -1.38 18.91
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.39
Banks/FIs 3.44
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 30.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.77
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.33%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year 11.76% NA 17.18% 16.73%
3 Year -17.39% NA 17.24% 19.00%

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.15
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
12.00

