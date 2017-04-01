K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Shree Krishna Polyester, now Krishna Lifestyle Technologies Ltd (KLTL), a part of the Shree Krishna group, was promoted by R P Tayal in 1958. Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'87, KLTL went public in Dec.'92 with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40. It started as a twisting unit in 1989 at Silvassa, integrated backward into texturising at the same plant, and diversified into knitt...> More