K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514221
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREEKRPOL
|ISIN Code: INE218A01028
|
BSE
09:44 | 09 Mar
|
0.19
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.19
|
HIGH
0.19
|
LOW
0.19
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|0.30
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|44800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.19
|CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|0.30
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|44800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19.43
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd
Shree Krishna Polyester, now Krishna Lifestyle Technologies Ltd (KLTL), a part of the Shree Krishna group, was promoted by R P Tayal in 1958. Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'87, KLTL went public in Dec.'92 with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40. It started as a twisting unit in 1989 at Silvassa, integrated backward into texturising at the same plant, and diversified into knitt...> More
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.65
|8.28
|40.7
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|11.65
|8.28
|40.7
|Total Expenses
|11.03
|7.23
|52.56
|Operating Profit
|0.62
|1.05
|-40.95
|Net Profit
|-15.56
|-14.6
|-6.58
|Equity Capital
|102.24
|101.78
| -
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|11.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|-17.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.00%
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.15
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|12.00
