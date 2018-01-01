K S Oils Ltd

K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with i...> More