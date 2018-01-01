JUST IN
K S Oils Ltd.

BSE: 526209 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KSOILS ISIN Code: INE727D01022
BSE 15:10 | 22 May K S Oils Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 00:00 | 13 Jun K S Oils Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.43
VOLUME 314190
52-Week high 0.50
52-Week low 0.41
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.44
Buy Qty 160.00
Sell Price 0.45
Sell Qty 28700.00
About K S Oils Ltd.

K S Oils Ltd

K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with i...> More

K S Oils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -58.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

K S Oils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.71 -98.59
Other Income -0.08 1.17 -106.84
Total Income -0.07 1.88 -103.72
Total Expenses 1.84 2.75 -33.09
Operating Profit -1.91 -0.87 -119.54
Net Profit -10.06 -10.3 2.33
Equity Capital 45.92 45.92 -
> More on K S Oils Ltd Financials Results

K S Oils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Poona Dal & Oil 57.30 -2.13 32.72
N K Inds. 49.95 4.06 30.02
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
> More on K S Oils Ltd Peer Group

K S Oils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.54
Banks/FIs 0.39
FIIs 9.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.63
> More on K S Oils Ltd Share Holding Pattern

K S Oils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

K S Oils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.41
0.45
Week Low/High 0.00
0.45
Month Low/High 0.00
0.45
YEAR Low/High 0.41
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
142.00

Quick Links for K S Oils: