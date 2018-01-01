K S Oils Ltd.
|BSE: 526209
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KSOILS
|ISIN Code: INE727D01022
|BSE 15:10 | 22 May
|K S Oils Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 00:00 | 13 Jun
|K S Oils Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.43
|VOLUME
|314190
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.41
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.44
|Buy Qty
|160.00
|Sell Price
|0.45
|Sell Qty
|28700.00
About K S Oils Ltd.
K S Oils Limited is a leading integrated edible oil manufacturing company with product range constituting mustard and Soya bean oils. The Company was born in 4th December of the year 1985 as a refinery with a production capacity of 60 Tonnes of oil per day. The Company headquartered in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and now one amongst the top five edible oil companies in India. An Indian company with i...> More
K S Oils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-58.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
K S Oils Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.71
|-98.59
|Other Income
|-0.08
|1.17
|-106.84
|Total Income
|-0.07
|1.88
|-103.72
|Total Expenses
|1.84
|2.75
|-33.09
|Operating Profit
|-1.91
|-0.87
|-119.54
|Net Profit
|-10.06
|-10.3
|2.33
|Equity Capital
|45.92
|45.92
|-
K S Oils Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Poona Dal & Oil
|57.30
|-2.13
|32.72
|N K Inds.
|49.95
|4.06
|30.02
|Rasoya Proteins
|0.16
|0.00
|27.34
|K S Oils
|0.44
|2.33
|20.20
|Raj Oil Mills
|2.45
|-1.61
|18.36
|Prima Inds.
|16.90
|0.00
|18.24
|Girdhari.Sugar
|9.44
|-4.93
|18.10
K S Oils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
K S Oils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-56.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
K S Oils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.41
|
|0.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.41
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|142.00
