K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511728 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE006C01015
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 05 Mar 13.28 0.63
(4.98%)
OPEN

13.28

 HIGH

13.28

 LOW

13.28
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.65
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 13.28
52-Week low 8.10
P/E 63.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.28
Sell Qty 9.00
About K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd

K. Z. Leasing & Finance Ltdengaged in leasing, hire purchase activities in Gujarat and proposes to expand its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. K Z Leasing & Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on August 7, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 and was converte...

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 63.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 0.04 25
Other Income 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Total Income 0.16 0.16 0
Total Expenses 0.11 0.08 37.5
Operating Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Net Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Equity Capital 3.04 3.04 -
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parshwanath Corp 13.15 -4.71 4.12
Panafic Industri 0.50 0.00 4.11
Pan India Corpor 0.19 0.00 4.07
K Z Leasing 13.28 4.98 4.04
Helpage Finlease 12.50 25.00 4.03
Thirdwave Fin. 18.15 4.91 4.01
ISF 0.42 0.00 3.99
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.21
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.56% -0.52%
1 Month 20.73% NA -1.07% -0.49%
3 Month 60.00% NA 2.13% 1.34%
6 Month 16.49% NA 5.52% 4.72%
1 Year 14.48% NA 17.23% 16.54%
3 Year 195.11% NA 17.30% 18.80%

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.28
13.28
Week Low/High 13.28
13.00
Month Low/High 11.00
13.00
YEAR Low/High 8.10
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
77.00

