K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd

K. Z. Leasing & Finance Ltdengaged in leasing, hire purchase activities in Gujarat and proposes to expand its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. K Z Leasing & Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on August 7, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 and was converte...> More