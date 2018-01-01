You are here » Home
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511728
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE006C01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 05 Mar
|
13.28
|
0.63
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
13.28
|
HIGH
13.28
|
LOW
13.28
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.65
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|13.28
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|63.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.28
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd
K. Z. Leasing & Finance Ltdengaged in leasing, hire purchase activities in Gujarat and proposes to expand its activities in leasing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment & trading services and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
K Z Leasing & Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on August 7, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 and was converte...> More
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.08
|37.5
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|3.04
|3.04
| -
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|20.73%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|60.00%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.34%
|6 Month
|16.49%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.72%
|1 Year
|14.48%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.54%
|3 Year
|195.11%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.80%
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.28
|
|13.28
|Week Low/High
|13.28
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|11.00
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.10
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|77.00
Quick Links for K Z Leasing & Finance: