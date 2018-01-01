Kabra Drugs Ltd.
About Kabra Drugs Ltd.
Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1989 as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 1992. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced i...> More
Kabra Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Kabra Drugs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.7
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.7
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|1.66
|-94.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|0.03
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|-0.03
|-233.33
|Equity Capital
|4.39
|4.39
|-
Kabra Drugs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Venmax Drugs
|4.21
|1.94
|2.21
|Welcure Drugs
|1.41
|4.44
|1.90
|Socrus Bio
|0.48
|0.00
|1.54
|Kabra Drugs
|2.20
|4.76
|0.97
|Raymed Labs
|2.22
|-4.72
|0.95
|Pharmaids Pharma
|2.71
|0.00
|0.92
|Hind.Bio Science
|0.70
|0.00
|0.72
Kabra Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kabra Drugs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.14%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-68.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kabra Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|2.10
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.07
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.07
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|161.00
