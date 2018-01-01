Kabra Drugs Ltd

Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1989 as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 1992. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced i...> More