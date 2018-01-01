JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kabra Drugs Ltd

Kabra Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524322 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE323K01017
BSE 13:33 | 09 Mar 2.20 0.10
(4.76%)
OPEN

2.20

 HIGH

2.20

 LOW

2.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kabra Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.10
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.40
52-Week low 2.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.00
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.20
CLOSE 2.10
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.40
52-Week low 2.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.00
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kabra Drugs Ltd.

Kabra Drugs Ltd

Kabra Drugs Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1989 as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 1992. The Company has set up a Unit at Indore for manufacturing of Ether derivatives which includes Diethyl Ether (Anesthesia), Solvent Ether, Ethyl Chloride Spray (General Anesthesia) and Surgical. The commercial production commenced i...> More

Kabra Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kabra Drugs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.7 -
Other Income -
Total Income 1.7 -
Total Expenses 0.09 1.66 -94.58
Operating Profit -0.09 0.03 -400
Net Profit -0.1 -0.03 -233.33
Equity Capital 4.39 4.39 -
> More on Kabra Drugs Ltd Financials Results

Kabra Drugs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
> More on Kabra Drugs Ltd Peer Group

Kabra Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.24
> More on Kabra Drugs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kabra Drugs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.14% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -68.12% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kabra Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.20
Week Low/High 2.10
2.00
Month Low/High 2.07
2.00
YEAR Low/High 2.07
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
161.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kabra Drugs: