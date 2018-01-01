JUST IN
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.

BSE: 524109 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KABRAEXTRU ISIN Code: INE900B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 122.75 -1.80
(-1.45%)
OPEN

125.00

 HIGH

125.45

 LOW

121.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 123.15 -2.50
(-1.99%)
OPEN

125.15

 HIGH

125.50

 LOW

122.30
About Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

Incorporated in 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik (KETL) was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own k...> More

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   392
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.55
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 65.99 53.56 23.21
Other Income 0.86 -0.2 530
Total Income 66.85 53.36 25.28
Total Expenses 59.44 52.63 12.94
Operating Profit 7.41 0.73 915.07
Net Profit 4.41 -1.49 395.97
Equity Capital 15.95 15.95 -
> More on Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Financials Results

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TIL 472.75 -0.48 474.17
Orient Abrasives 38.60 -2.28 461.66
CMI FPE Ltd 900.40 -1.33 444.80
Kabra Extrusion 122.75 -1.45 391.57
Hercules Hoists 118.95 -1.29 380.64
Panasonic Carbon 598.70 1.89 287.38
Artson Engg. 77.05 -0.58 284.31
> More on Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Peer Group

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.18
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.83
> More on Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.19% -3.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.46% -7.51% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.03% 1.82% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.04% -11.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.59% 6.67% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 51.08% 50.27% 17.24% 19.01%

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 121.50
125.45
Week Low/High 121.50
128.00
Month Low/High 121.50
135.00
YEAR Low/High 107.00
168.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
168.00

