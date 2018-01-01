You are here » Home
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.
|BSE: 524109
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KABRAEXTRU
|ISIN Code: INE900B01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
122.75
|
-1.80
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
125.00
|
HIGH
125.45
|
LOW
121.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
123.15
|
-2.50
(-1.99%)
|
OPEN
125.15
|
HIGH
125.50
|
LOW
122.30
About Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
Incorporated in 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik (KETL) was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own k...
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|65.99
|53.56
|23.21
|Other Income
|0.86
|-0.2
|530
|Total Income
|66.85
|53.36
|25.28
|Total Expenses
|59.44
|52.63
|12.94
|Operating Profit
|7.41
|0.73
|915.07
|Net Profit
|4.41
|-1.49
|395.97
|Equity Capital
|15.95
|15.95
| -
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|-3.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.46%
|-7.51%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.03%
|1.82%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.04%
|-11.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.59%
|6.67%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|51.08%
|50.27%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|121.50
|
|125.45
|Week Low/High
|121.50
|
|128.00
|Month Low/High
|121.50
|
|135.00
|YEAR Low/High
|107.00
|
|168.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|168.00
Quick Links for Kabra Extrusion Technik: