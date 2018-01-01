Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

Incorporated in 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik (KETL) was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own k...> More