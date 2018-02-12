JUST IN
Kabsons Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524675 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE645C01010
BSE 14:31 | 12 Mar 7.42 -0.38
(-4.87%)
OPEN

7.42

 HIGH

8.00

 LOW

7.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kabsons Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kabsons Industries Ltd.

Kabsons Industries Ltd

Originally incorporated in 1992 as Ellipse Industries, Kabsons Industries to its present name in Mar.'93 when the new management took over from the original promoters. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance a plant to manufacture gas cylinders (6 kg capacity) with an installed capacity of 5 lac and gas filling plants at 14 locations all over the country for distributio...> More

Kabsons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kabsons Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.99 1.13 76.11
Other Income 0.11 3.73 -97.05
Total Income 2.1 4.87 -56.88
Total Expenses 1.76 1.09 61.47
Operating Profit 0.34 3.78 -91.01
Net Profit 0.29 3.73 -92.23
Equity Capital 17.46 17.46 -
Kabsons Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alexander Stamps 18.35 -1.61 13.21
Hemang Resources 10.00 4.71 13.20
Atharv Enter 0.77 -4.94 13.09
Kabsons Inds. 7.42 -4.87 12.96
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Trinity Tradeli. 0.49 0.00 12.87
Vaksons Automob. 19.45 1.04 12.80
Kabsons Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.03
Banks/FIs 2.79
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.23
Kabsons Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.78% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 146.51% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 62.72% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kabsons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.42
8.00
Week Low/High 7.07
8.00
Month Low/High 6.75
9.00
YEAR Low/High 2.86
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
40.00

