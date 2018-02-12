Kabsons Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524675
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE645C01010
|BSE 14:31 | 12 Mar
|7.42
-0.38
(-4.87%)
OPEN
7.42
HIGH
8.00
LOW
7.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kabsons Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.80
|VOLUME
|2500
|52-Week high
|10.40
|52-Week low
|2.86
|P/E
|12.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.18
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kabsons Industries Ltd.
Originally incorporated in 1992 as Ellipse Industries, Kabsons Industries to its present name in Mar.'93 when the new management took over from the original promoters. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance a plant to manufacture gas cylinders (6 kg capacity) with an installed capacity of 5 lac and gas filling plants at 14 locations all over the country for distributio...> More
Kabsons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.81
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Financial Results For The 2Nd Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Kabsons Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.99
|1.13
|76.11
|Other Income
|0.11
|3.73
|-97.05
|Total Income
|2.1
|4.87
|-56.88
|Total Expenses
|1.76
|1.09
|61.47
|Operating Profit
|0.34
|3.78
|-91.01
|Net Profit
|0.29
|3.73
|-92.23
|Equity Capital
|17.46
|17.46
|-
Kabsons Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alexander Stamps
|18.35
|-1.61
|13.21
|Hemang Resources
|10.00
|4.71
|13.20
|Atharv Enter
|0.77
|-4.94
|13.09
|Kabsons Inds.
|7.42
|-4.87
|12.96
|Kalpa Commer.
|12.60
|0.00
|12.92
|Trinity Tradeli.
|0.49
|0.00
|12.87
|Vaksons Automob.
|19.45
|1.04
|12.80
Kabsons Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kabsons Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.78%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|146.51%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|62.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kabsons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.42
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|7.07
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.75
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.86
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|40.00
